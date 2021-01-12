Curl BC cancels women’s and men’s provincials

Team Brown is going back to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary this year, after Curl BC cancelled the BC Women’s Curling Championship. Photo: Curl BC

Curl BC announced on Friday that it was cancelling the 2021 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship and the 2021 BC Men’s Curling Championship.

The provincial curling body originally planned for the top BC men’s teams and top BC women’s teams to meet in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31.

However, with the announcement from the provincial health officer that travel and group sport restrictions remain in place until Feb. 5, Curl BC had no other option but to cancel the event.

“The safety of our athletes and volunteers is a top priority,” said Scott Braley, Curl BC CEO. “We were hopeful that all the efforts to bend the curve would lead to fewer cases of Covid-19 in the province and more opportunities for people to compete. However, the numbers are still much higher than anyone wants – and it will be difficult for clubs to stay open – so the best course of action is to cancel.”

Read: Senior curling championships wrap up at the Trail Curling Club

As a result, Curl BC decided that the 2020 BC curling championship winners will be awarded BC’s berths at the 2021 national Scotties and Tim Hortons Brier at a hub city event in Calgary later this year.

The women’s Team Brown, with Corryn Brown, Erin Pincott, Dezaray Hawes and Samantha Fisher will represent BC at the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the men’s Team Laycock, with Steve Laycock, Jim Cotter, Andrew Nerpin and Rick Sawatsky, at the Brier.

“We wish Team Brown and Team Laycock the best of luck at nationals,” said We know these teams will represent BC well.”

Braley also thanked the Kamloops committee chairs Linda Bolton and Brenda Nordin and their team, as well as the City of Kamloops and all the sponsors, for all the hard work and support that has gone into preparing to stage this event.

“Although we will not be able to give everyone who wanted to take part the opportunity to compete this year, we sincerely hope you will sign up again next year.”

Curl BC also cancelled the 2021 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, which had been rescheduled for Feb. 10-14 in Chilliwack.

The winners of the 2020 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, Steph Jackson-Baier and Corey Chester, will represent BC at nationals, also scheduled to take place in the “hub city” of Calgary.

“We wish Team Jackson-Baier/Chester the best of luck as well,” added Braley.

Read: B.C. Senior curling championship slides into Trail



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter