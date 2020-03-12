The Dam City Rollers celebrate a decade of derby with a tilt on the hard oval on Saturday against the Calgary Dream Team. The doors open at 5 p.m. at the Selkirk College gym, an event fun for the whole family.

Dam City Rollers celebrate 10 years of Roller Derby

Dam City Birthday Bash supports community food bank with match against Calgary’s Dream Team

Castlegar, BC — The Castlegar Dam City Rollers are ready to blow out the competition at their 10th anniversary game: Dam Birthday Bash.

They’ll celebrate their decade of fun at Selkirk College Gymnasium on Saturday, March 14th, when the regional travel team takes on Calgary’s Dream Team at an all-ages, family-friendly event.

“This event is a huge deal for me. Being a part of this amazing organization for 10 years makes me smile,” says Dam City Captain Amber Jinjoe, known on the track as Jinjoe Fight-Us. “I’m hoping this is just a milestone for me, and I continue with derby for 10 more years.”

The Moving Mosaic Samba Band will bring their high energy arsenal to centre track for an upbeat half-time performance that honours cooperation, collaboration, and celebration. The beer gardens and afterparty, promises to carry that energy throughout the night.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first whistle at 6 p.m. Cost of entry is a donation – cash or a non-perishable food item – to the Community Harvest Food Bank. “Kicking back to the community to thank them for all the love and support they’ve given us over the last decade means the world,” adds Jinjoe.

The Dam City Rollers started as a house team 10 years ago under the West Kootenay Roller Derby League. Over the years, they’ve adapted and changed their focus to become a regional travel team.

This season is shaping up to be a worthy marker in the team’s history. Dam City took third place at Daze of Derby, hosted by the NWO Rollergirls this past November. The two-day derby extravaganza featured teams from throughout B.C. and Washington playing back-to-back games.

After Dam Birthday Bash, the team will head to Calgary to play the Dream Team again in April before setting their sights on another win at the Nanaimo tournament Tidal Tracks. The Dams were successful at last year’s two-day event – hosted by the Harbour City Rollers – and are hopeful for a repeat victory this year.

“While I haven’t been with the team for the whole 10 years, I’m super proud to be a part of this group of women. They’ve created an incredibly welcoming environment that still allows me to be competitive,” says Assistant Captain Carly Cotton, aka Snarly. “Derby has really evolved from its more theatrical roots to become a more strategic and technical game.”

The Dam City Rollers rely on fundraising to cover travel costs and are currently selling tickets for their annual raffle, boasting three prize baskets featuring some big-ticket items, including a custom-wrapped beer fridge and a one-night stay at The Josie Hotel.

The team will kickstart their fundraising at the Dam Birthday Bash, an event that’s shaping up to be one not to miss.

“People can expect an exciting display of fast-paced roller derby,” adds Jinjoe. “These games are fascinating whether or not you know how the game works, and it’s a fun evening out that also supports local charities and businesses.”

To find out more about the Dam City Rollers, check them out on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’re lucky to have him’: Canucks rookie Hughes putting together banner season
Next story
Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

Just Posted

Provincial approval key to RDKB’s $46M grant application

Approval letter key to $46 million grant application for sewage treatment plant upgrades

Seasoned Silver City Scientist

The school’s Science Fair was held on Tuesday, March 10

New urgent and primary care centre to open in Castlegar

Centre should be opened by end of March

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

Trust postpones public events in Trail and Salmo

To join the conversation onlinevisit imagine.ourtrust.org

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Trump’s ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

It’s unclear how Canada will react to the news

Princess Cruises pauses global operations

Cruise line implements 60-day pause in wake of COVID-19 virus

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

Most Read