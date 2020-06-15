Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness’s face mask template.

Deadline looming for Smoke Eaters mask-design contest

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness is looking for ideas for what goes on his mask next season

The deadline for making a lasting impression on the Trail Smoke Eaters goalie and his mask is coming up fast.

Friday, June 19, is the final day for local artists to enter into goalie Logan Terness’ mask-design contest.

“The responses have been good, some cool designs have come through which is exciting,” said Smoke Eaters broadcaster Ben Phillips. “He (Logan) has already made a digital copy of at least one of the designs as he’s pretty artistic and good with photoshop.”

A week ago, the Trail Smoke Eaters goalie sent out a notice inviting local artists and graphic designers to submit their ideas using Smoke Eaters colours and logo. So far they’ve received about a half dozen entries but are hoping for more heading down the stretch.

“Right now we’re just looking at the ideas and seeing what’s cool,” Logan said. “Hopefully there will be a lot of designs coming in to see what I can get.”

The idea was concocted by Terness and Phillips on one of the many long roadtrips. As a thank you for the support of the Smoke Eaters team last season, Logan will personally select the winning design(s) and incorporate it in part or whole to the overall theme.

“I had a bunch of ideas,” said Terness. “I has so many I just didn’t know what to do. So I can’t wait to see what other people are thinking.”

The 17-year-old Terness was named the BCHL Rookie of the Year last season for his exceptional play, posting a 27-10-2-0 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. The Burnaby native has been staying active in the gym and is now able to work out on the Lower Mainland ice.

Entrants can access the template of his mask online, and follow the instructions for submission.

“Using the Trail Smoke Eaters goalie mask template, feel free to use Smoke Eaters colours, logos or stripes or anything else you think will make this mask the best in the BCHL,” said Terness in an online video. “I can’t wait to see what you guys come up with.”

Terness is as talented off the ice as on it and has designed a few masks recently, including one he designed for his father, also a goaltender. He’d like to create his next masterpiece with the help of local fans.

“I’m the one that’s going to be painting it,” said Terness. “I’ve done a couple since I’ve been home. It’s fun, I’ve been airbrushing for a little bit now.”

However, given the unique canvas, he is quick to point out that it’s very likely he may need to modify or adapt the selected design to conform to the physical shape of the mask.

All entries will be considered, with a replica of the winner’s entry to be made public shortly after it is chosen. The winner also receives a Smokies swag prize package.

“It’ll be cool just to see what everyone has got and it doesn’t even matter if it’s a good drawing or anything, just to get the ideas of what they are thinking.”

Designers can access the template and instructions at trailsmokeeaters.com or the Trail Smoke Eaters Facebook Page.

Related read: Trail Smoke Eaters commit to goaltender


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Just Posted

Deadline looming for Smoke Eaters mask-design contest

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness is looking for ideas for what goes on his mask next season

Public consultation process set to close for proposed recreational area near New Denver

The area would consist of ski touring and mountain biking trails for users

Salmo RCMP seize 220 plants from grow op

Cpl. Darryl Orr says a search warrant was issued for a Liness Road residence

Rossland city council set to decide fate of proposed cannabis shop

Council will vote on whether to approve/disapprove application at meeting tonight

Trail man fined after posting video of himself speeding

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reports on a few cases police attended to the first week of June

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

Most Read