Deadline looming for Smoke Eaters mask-design contest

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness is looking for ideas for what goes on his mask next season

The deadline for making a lasting impression on the Trail Smoke Eaters goalie and his mask is coming up fast.

Friday, June 19, is the final day for local artists to enter into goalie Logan Terness’ mask-design contest.

“The responses have been good, some cool designs have come through which is exciting,” said Smoke Eaters broadcaster Ben Phillips. “He (Logan) has already made a digital copy of at least one of the designs as he’s pretty artistic and good with photoshop.”

A week ago, the Trail Smoke Eaters goalie sent out a notice inviting local artists and graphic designers to submit their ideas using Smoke Eaters colours and logo. So far they’ve received about a half dozen entries but are hoping for more heading down the stretch.

“Right now we’re just looking at the ideas and seeing what’s cool,” Logan said. “Hopefully there will be a lot of designs coming in to see what I can get.”

The idea was concocted by Terness and Phillips on one of the many long roadtrips. As a thank you for the support of the Smoke Eaters team last season, Logan will personally select the winning design(s) and incorporate it in part or whole to the overall theme.

“I had a bunch of ideas,” said Terness. “I has so many I just didn’t know what to do. So I can’t wait to see what other people are thinking.”

The 17-year-old Terness was named the BCHL Rookie of the Year last season for his exceptional play, posting a 27-10-2-0 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. The Burnaby native has been staying active in the gym and is now able to work out on the Lower Mainland ice.

Entrants can access the template of his mask online, and follow the instructions for submission.

“Using the Trail Smoke Eaters goalie mask template, feel free to use Smoke Eaters colours, logos or stripes or anything else you think will make this mask the best in the BCHL,” said Terness in an online video. “I can’t wait to see what you guys come up with.”

Terness is as talented off the ice as on it and has designed a few masks recently, including one he designed for his father, also a goaltender. He’d like to create his next masterpiece with the help of local fans.

“I’m the one that’s going to be painting it,” said Terness. “I’ve done a couple since I’ve been home. It’s fun, I’ve been airbrushing for a little bit now.”

However, given the unique canvas, he is quick to point out that it’s very likely he may need to modify or adapt the selected design to conform to the physical shape of the mask.

All entries will be considered, with a replica of the winner’s entry to be made public shortly after it is chosen. The winner also receives a Smokies swag prize package.

“It’ll be cool just to see what everyone has got and it doesn’t even matter if it’s a good drawing or anything, just to get the ideas of what they are thinking.”

Designers can access the template and instructions at trailsmokeeaters.com or the Trail Smoke Eaters Facebook Page.

