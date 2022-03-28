Delta and Comox curl to gold at BC club championship

Team Kim Dennis and Ron Schmidt win the women’s and men’s BC Curling Club titles in Trail

Team Hicks from Castlegar earned the silver medal at the BC Curling Club Championship at the Trail Curling Centre on Sunday. The team is skipped by Susan Hicks, with third Randi Ludwar, second Michelle Kooznetsoff, lead Shelly van Yzerloo and alternate Shawn Bates. Photo: Jim Bailey

The 2022 BC Club Curling Championship came to a close after four days of sweeping at the Trail Curling Centre.

Team Kim Dennis from Delta won the women’s side and Team Ron Schmidt of Comox captured the Men’s, each rink earning a berth in the 2022 Everest Canadian Curling Club championships.

Skip Dennis, with third Heather Beatty, second Allison Dentoom, and lead Jennifer Gauthier, cruised through the opening qualifying round with a 4-0 record, before facing Team Susan Hicks of Castlegar in the final.

Castlegar third Randi Ludwar slides into silver with Team Susan Hicks of Castlegar. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Castlegar team skipped by Hicks with third Randi Ludwar, second Michelle Kooznetsoff, lead Shelly van Yzerloo, and alternate Shawn Bates battled their way to the final with a 3-1 record in the qualifying round.

Hicks beat Team Debbie Erdos from Nanaimo 8-5 in the semifinal before running into the Delta rink.

In Sunday’s final, Dennis scored three in the first end, setting the tone for the rest of the match. A steal of two in the second and another deuce in the fourth and the teams were shaking hands after the sixth end in an 8-1 Delta victory.

On a very competitive men’s side, Team Chris Gomes from the Delta Thistle Curling Club went through the round robin at 4-0, and beat Team Schmidt 7-2 before making his way through the page playoff to the final where he faced Schmidt again.

The Schmidt rink made up of third Norm Cote, second Randy Baert and lead Mike Meeres battled to a 2-2 recored in the opening round. However, they won when it mattered, curling to a 7-3 victory over Team Brendan Neff and an 8-3 win over Team Andrew Forrest of Vancouver in the semifinal to face Gomes’ Delta Thistle rink in Sunday’s final.

Skip Ron Schmidt slides out of the hack and on to a 10-4 victory over the Team Gomes at the BC club championship in Trail. Photo: Jim Bailey

Schmidt started with a single in the first, then stole three in the second end to take a 4-0 lead. Gomes managed singles in the third and fourth to cut the lead to two, but another three-ender opened it up in the fifth.

Gomes replied with two in the sixth, but Schmidt iced it, scoring three more in the seventh for a 10-4 victory.

The Trail Ladies Club represented by skip Sandra Meger, third Rose Beauchamp, second Mariah Davies, and lead Rhonda Baldwin curled to a 1-3 record.

Trail’s Les Lepine Team, with Alvin Caron, Wolfgang Koban and Bill Van Beek went 1-3 in the challenge, while the Fruitvale rink made up of skip Devo Devine, third Russ Beauchamp, second Kevin Thomas and lead Al Bressanutti also finished at 1-3.

The winners will advance to the 2022 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships, which will take place Nov. 19-25 at a yet-to-be-announced location.

