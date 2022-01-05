A 48-save performance from goalie Justin Dueck backstopped the Grand Forks Border Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Picollo

A 48-save performance from goalie Justin Dueck backstopped the Grand Forks Border Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Picollo

Dueck backstops Border Bruins to big win over Nitehawks

Grand Forks Border Bruins hold on for 3-2 win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks returned to action on Tuesday after a big win over Nelson on Friday, however, the home team faltered in a 3-2 loss to the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Grand Forks goalie Justin Dueck stopped 48 shots and a gutsy performance from the Border Bruins eked out their third win of the season and second over the Hawks in the 3-2 victory.

Bruins forward Cody Quinney broke a 2-2 tie at 12:41 of the final frame for the game winning goal.

The loss to the Border Bruins was a disappointing home effort for the Nitehawks, following a tough December that saw the team win just two out of seven matches.

Hunter Burgeson opened the scoring at 8:22 on an unassisted effort to give Beaver Valley a 1-0 lead. But Grand Forks Matteus Reis notched his 11th of the year on the power play to tie it with under a minute to play in the opening frame.

The teams traded goals in the second with Jameson Flint putting Grand Forks up 2-1 at 2:51, before Burgeson scored his second of the night and ninth of the campaign to tie it at 13:05.

The Nitehawks outshot the Border Bruins 50-33, but Bruins goalie Dueck was the difference maker on the night, with several key saves in the victory.

B.V. remains in second place in the Neil Murdoch Division at 14-13-1-0, behind Nelson, 17-9-0-1. However, Castlegar is closing the gap, and trail the Hawks by just four points.

The Nitehawks are on the road on Friday in Castlegar, and return home on Sunday with a 3 p.m. tilt versus the Golden Rockets.

