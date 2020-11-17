Elevate Athletics bought the old Fields building and is now renovating the property. Photo: Jim Bailey

Elevate Athletics bought the old Fields building and is now renovating the property. Photo: Jim Bailey

Elevate Athletics jumping to new site in downtown Trail

Elevate partners Andrew van der Ham and Dallas Calvin look forward to expanding space and membership

Elevate Athletics is on the move.

The local gym and fitness centre has purchased what most Trail residents refer to as the ‘old Fields building’ on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Spokane Street.

Related read: Covid intermission reels in new era for Royal Theatre

Elevate owner Andrew van der Ham recently partnered with Dallas Calvin, a Trail native, and their hopes are for Elevate to be in the expansive space by the new year.

“The goal is, I am hoping by Christmas or New Year’s, we’ll have everything settled,” van der Ham told the Trail Times. “Taking that building, it’s a sweet building, but there is a lot to do.

“My hope is by Christmas to have a big opening, and have the place actually looking like a gym.”

Partners Dallas Calvin (left) and Andrew van der Ham announce that Elevate Therapy and Athletics is expanding service to the Fields building in downtown Trail. Photo: Submitted (2019)

Partners Dallas Calvin (left) and Andrew van der Ham announce that Elevate Therapy and Athletics is expanding service to the Fields building in downtown Trail. Photo: Submitted (2019)

Elevate also recently purchased Silver City CrossFit and is getting the classes up and running in the new space with plans to house all of its CrossFit and group training services there.

More than anything, van der Ham wants to elevate interest and inclusivity in health and fitness in the community, and make the experience a comfortable one for all users.

“We have pretty cool plans for it,” said van der Ham. “I’ve always said, I want Elevate to become ‘The Colander’ of Trail. I want it to be, where people think of a place like gyms, fitness and training, and athletic stuff, that that’s where they go.

“Doing this expansion and getting to the next phase, is really exciting for me, I really want to have awesome community involvement. It’s a next level that we’re taking it to, and I think we’re getting there.”

Calvin, who has been working with the fitness company for just over a year, brings a business degree and personal training certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine to the team in addition to a deep connection to the Greater Trail community and its prolific sports scene.

“It’s been awesome so far,” said Calvin. ““I’ve been doing most of the day-to-day operations, although Andrew is still pretty involved even though he is in Prince George.”

The partnership came at a good time, as van der Ham is currently in Prince George taking his Masters of Physiotherapy at the University of Northern B.C., giving Calvin an opportunity to immerse himself in the operations.

“We have so much work we have to do to the Field’s building, so it’s been phenomenal having Dallas there,” said van der Ham. “I don’t think of the business all that much because Dallas is there. A lot of my time has been from a landlord’s perspective and trying to get the building ready.”

Since gyms were allowed to re-open in June, business has been brisk for the current Elevate facility on Farwell Street. Elevate and its staff have ensured safety protocols are followed and that class sizes are reduced to enhance social distancing.

“All the members, both our gym members and new Cross Fit members, have been very patient and very understanding,” said Calvin.

The partners are excited about the new space and utilizing its full potential for a growing and dedicated membership.

“I really enjoy it, and I’ve been busier than I’ve ever been especially with CrossFit coming into the picture now,” added Calvin.

“Since we’ve reopened after COVID, it’s been crazy over here, so we’re really excited to get into the new space, because the membership has grown so big over here it’s hard to run our smaller groups and teams. So the sooner we can move over to the other building the better, we’re just running out of room quickly.”

Elevate offers individual and group/team workouts, spin class, circuit blast, Yoga and CrossFit training, as well as manual therapy. For more info contact Elevate at elevate-sport.ca or call 250-364-3380.

See More: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID cases rise


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Retiree Curling: Team Hall chases down Team Noble

Just Posted

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP successfully dealt with a person in crisis on a rooftop Sunday, Nov. 8. (Black Press Media file)
RCMP reports on dead man found in vehicle

Coroner investigates dead body discovered in Fruitvale

Elevate Athletics bought the old Fields building and is now renovating the property. Photo: Jim Bailey
Elevate Athletics jumping to new site in downtown Trail

Elevate partners Andrew van der Ham and Dallas Calvin look forward to expanding space and membership

2020 has been a good year for the Kootenay real estate market. Photo: File
Kootenay real estate market remains robust

Kootenay housing sales up 65 per cent compared to October 2019

Do not send money electronically or make payments to anyone over the telephone. Photo: Debby Hudson on Unsplash
Telephone fraudsters targeting Greater Trail

A local grandmother called the Trail Times to warn others about telephone scam artists

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Much of coastal British Columbia is braced for a brief but powerful windstorm while snowfall and winter storm warnings stretch from the inland north coast all the way to the northeast corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Powerful winds, high tides raise flooding concerns as storm sweeps across B.C.

The system arrives at the same time as unusually high tides

Most Read