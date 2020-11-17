Elevate Athletics jumping to new site in downtown Trail

Elevate Athletics bought the old Fields building and is now renovating the property. Photo: Jim Bailey

Elevate Athletics is on the move.

The local gym and fitness centre has purchased what most Trail residents refer to as the ‘old Fields building’ on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Spokane Street.

Elevate owner Andrew van der Ham recently partnered with Dallas Calvin, a Trail native, and their hopes are for Elevate to be in the expansive space by the new year.

“The goal is, I am hoping by Christmas or New Year’s, we’ll have everything settled,” van der Ham told the Trail Times. “Taking that building, it’s a sweet building, but there is a lot to do.

“My hope is by Christmas to have a big opening, and have the place actually looking like a gym.”

Partners Dallas Calvin (left) and Andrew van der Ham announce that Elevate Therapy and Athletics is expanding service to the Fields building in downtown Trail. Photo: Submitted (2019)

Elevate also recently purchased Silver City CrossFit and is getting the classes up and running in the new space with plans to house all of its CrossFit and group training services there.

More than anything, van der Ham wants to elevate interest and inclusivity in health and fitness in the community, and make the experience a comfortable one for all users.

“We have pretty cool plans for it,” said van der Ham. “I’ve always said, I want Elevate to become ‘The Colander’ of Trail. I want it to be, where people think of a place like gyms, fitness and training, and athletic stuff, that that’s where they go.

“Doing this expansion and getting to the next phase, is really exciting for me, I really want to have awesome community involvement. It’s a next level that we’re taking it to, and I think we’re getting there.”

Calvin, who has been working with the fitness company for just over a year, brings a business degree and personal training certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine to the team in addition to a deep connection to the Greater Trail community and its prolific sports scene.

“It’s been awesome so far,” said Calvin. ““I’ve been doing most of the day-to-day operations, although Andrew is still pretty involved even though he is in Prince George.”

The partnership came at a good time, as van der Ham is currently in Prince George taking his Masters of Physiotherapy at the University of Northern B.C., giving Calvin an opportunity to immerse himself in the operations.

“We have so much work we have to do to the Field’s building, so it’s been phenomenal having Dallas there,” said van der Ham. “I don’t think of the business all that much because Dallas is there. A lot of my time has been from a landlord’s perspective and trying to get the building ready.”

Since gyms were allowed to re-open in June, business has been brisk for the current Elevate facility on Farwell Street. Elevate and its staff have ensured safety protocols are followed and that class sizes are reduced to enhance social distancing.

“All the members, both our gym members and new Cross Fit members, have been very patient and very understanding,” said Calvin.

The partners are excited about the new space and utilizing its full potential for a growing and dedicated membership.

“I really enjoy it, and I’ve been busier than I’ve ever been especially with CrossFit coming into the picture now,” added Calvin.

“Since we’ve reopened after COVID, it’s been crazy over here, so we’re really excited to get into the new space, because the membership has grown so big over here it’s hard to run our smaller groups and teams. So the sooner we can move over to the other building the better, we’re just running out of room quickly.”

Elevate offers individual and group/team workouts, spin class, circuit blast, Yoga and CrossFit training, as well as manual therapy. For more info contact Elevate at elevate-sport.ca or call 250-364-3380.

sports@trailtimes.ca

