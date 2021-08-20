Elevate’s new fitness centre up and running in downtown Trail

The added space at the Cedar Ave. gym will definitely help accomodate larger groups

After an uncertain and frustrating year of COVID-19, a Trail gym is finally able to celebrate its opening.

Elevate Athletics held an Open House on Friday, Aug. 13 to let people know that the gym is up and running.

Owners Andrew van der Ham and Dallas Calvin purchased the ‘old Fields’ building at 1430 Cedar Ave. in October 2020, then struggled with the uncertainty of the pandemic and the closure of all gyms and fitness centres, while trying to build one.

They hoped to have the building renovated and open for business early in the new year, but were closed again in December.

“We really didn’t have to do any demos, it was all pretty much adding equipment, so it was a very stressful 10 months,” said van der Ham. “We’ve been shut down three times, so it has been a real work in progress for the last year.”

The gym measures about 9,000 square-feet with a rubberized fitness floor, a new H-VAC, sprinkler system, and windows, with state of the art equipment, its own spin-class room, washroom and showers, and ongoing training classes for members and drop ins.

Elevate also bought Silver City Cross Fit and teamed up with Rhonda Mychalik as the lead in the cross fit studio. Mychalik also brought a strong accompaniment of spin class and fitness instructors to Elevate.

“It is pretty cool,” said Mychalik. “You have the team training, and a big cross-fit class, and the adults are starting to cheer on the kids while they’re doing their thing, so it has a great community aspect to it now, it’s fun.”

The Elevate studio on Farwell St. will remain open mainly for drop-in members, but the added space at the Cedar Ave. gym will definitely help accomodate larger groups, such as the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Trail Smoke Eaters.

“We had Luke (Bertolucci) training a group of six or eight, a class of 12 or 14 going on, and spin class going at the same time and everything goes pretty smoothly,” said Calvin. “It’s pretty cool to see all that stuff and have the space for it.”

The owners weren’t always as optimistic. The massive building sat unused for decades, but the renovation and re-opening breathes much needed life into the downtown core.

“The first time we walked in here to look at the building, Andrew said, ‘You think this is a good idea?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” said Calvin.

“It’s hard to see it. It was an empty building with old white tile and literally nothing in it. The roof falling apart and the old heaters and H-VAC falling apart on the floor. But now look at it.”

The new Elevate facility will no longer be known as the old Fields building, but a positive addition to the infrastructure of the Home of Champions, for its residents, athletes, and the city.

“We’re really positive and we’re hoping that things go really well,” said van der Ham. “Because this is one of the older buildings downtown, it’s one of the bigger building and to do something with it, I’m excited about it.

“I have a passion for Trail and the area, so it’s great to see some improvements down here.”

Dallas and Andrew also announced Friday that a special pass called the Elevate ONE membership allows access to every scheduled class offered (Spin, CrossFit, Mobility/Yoga), including unlimited use of the facility for $160/month.

To find out more go to www.elevate-sport.ca.

Read: Elevate Athletics purchases site in downtown Trail



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter