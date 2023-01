90 players from across West Kootenay participated in Trail’s female hockey jamboree

More than 90 players participated in a Greater Trail Female Hockey Jamboree at the Trail Memorial Centre last weekend.

Participants enjoyed a day filled with on and off ice instruction, and inspiring speeches from professional hockey player Erin McLean and UBC Thunderbirds forward Olivia Buckley, both Greater Trail minor hockey products.

Terry and McKayla Yuris ran the dryland portion of the jamboree, while Kathy Yuris prepared and served the food for lunch. Katie (Yuris) Borsato and Jake Yuris instructed the on-ice session with assistance from Wildcats alumni Erin and Chelsea McLean, Marnie Audia, Marci brooks, Emma Caron, Megan Caron, Olivia Buckley, Rose Wallace and coach David Abenante. Photo: submitted

BC Minor HockeyCity of TrailkootenayRosslandTrail Smoke Eaters