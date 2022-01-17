Fernie Ghostriders win OT thriller over Nitehawks

B.V. Nitehawks earn 3-of-4 points on the weekend with win over Castlegar and OT loss to Fernie

Fernie Ghostriders and Beaver Valley Nitehawks went back and forth in an exciting 6-5 OT win for the Ghostriders. Photo: Steve Piccolo

The Fernie Ghostriders won a wild overtime match against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday at the Hawks Nest.

The Nitehawks fell 6-5 to Fernie, but picked up 3-of-4 points on the weekend after a 5-3 victory over the Castlegar Rebels on Friday.

Fernie’s Jake Oviatt scored the game winner at 1:25 of overtime to lift the visitors to an important road win over the Hawks.

The teams traded goals in the first with Hayden Stocks scoring his 15th of the season for an early lead, but Dayton Nelson tied it for Fernie notching his 17th just over a minute later at 3:39.

Kolby Hennessy put the Ghostriders up 2-1 at 6:34 but 20 seconds later Nathan Dominici tied it for the Hawks.

Judah Makway gave B.V. a 3-2 lead, but goals from Scott Sinclair and Oviatt made it 4-3 Fernie heading into the third.

Nitehawks forward Gavin Tritt tied it at 2:24 of the final frame, and Hunter Burgeson notched his 11th of the season at 5:03 to give B.V. a 5-4 lead.

However, the lead was short lived as Kort Kisinger scored less than two minutes later on a power play to tie the game and send it to OT.

Beaver Valley fired 54 shots at Fernie goalie Dylan Lacroix, while Kyle Klooznetsoff faced 39 in the Hawks net. Fernie went 2-for-5 on the power play, and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

On Friday, the Nitehawks won a hard fought match up against the Castlegar Rebels.

Tied at 2-2 heading into the third period, the Nitehawks scored three times in 3:26 seconds to take a commanding lead.

Jesse Ihas and Burgeson scored 15 seconds apart in the second to give B.V. a 2-1 lead, before Rebels forward Griffen Ryder tied it.

Goals from Stocks, Josh Mason, and Dominici on a shorthanded effort put the Nitehawks up 5-2 before Tymon Sanikopoulos rounded out the scoring for the Rebels and the 5-3 final.

The Nitehawks outshot the Rebels 37-36, and went 0-for-7 on the power play, while the Rebels were 2-for-5.

The three-point weekend was a promising result for the Hawks following back-to-back losses to the Neil Murdoch Division’s last place Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Still, B.V. lost ground on division leaders Nelson Leafs who dominated their division rivals on the weekend with a 4-1 win over the Bruins Friday and a 9-1 drubbing of the Rebels Saturday.

Beaver Valley is in Castlegar on Friday, Jan. 21 with a 7 p.m. match against the Rebels and travel to Grand Forks on Saturday, Jan. 22 to face the Border Bruins.