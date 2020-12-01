Former Nitehawk makes himself at home with BCHL Bucks

Former Nitehawk Quaid Anderson is glad to return home to Cranbrook and chance to play in BCHL

Former Beaver Valley Nitehawk Quaid Anderson says getting the opportunity to play for his hometown Cranbrook Bucks is amazing.

Having played most of his minor hockey in the Cranbrook area, the defenceman is happy to get the chance to be part of setting up the foundation for what is already becoming a great organization.

Related read: Wenatchee Wild take BCHL break

He joins the new B.C. Hockey League club after spending parts of three seasons with the Nitehawks – 82 regular season games and 16 playoff games. He also played one game with the Kimberley Dynamiters as an affiliate. He put up 41 career points in the regular season. Last season in 31 games, Anderson had eight goals and 24 points.

“I thought I was having a great year with a good start playing topline minutes throughout the year, but sadly suffered a hand injury that put me out of the lineup for a couple months,” he says. “Overall, was a good year with a great group of guys.”

Anderson improved greatly in his offensive awareness and speed to generate offence and really set the tempo to the game.

“Being part of the Nitehawks and in the KIJHL has helped me tons with a great organization and coaching staff pushing me to be my best in every situation both on the ice and in the community,” he says. “The league [helped] by having a high end level of play to help adapt to the growing speed and pace to the game to take the next step to the BCHL.”

Since earning a roster spot and playing games, he has noticed a big jump in the game.

“There’s a lot more speed and skill to the game with less time to react, but the physicality is definitely the same with guys hitting you every chance they get,” says Anderson.

The goal for the 19-year-old is to be a top player for the Bucks and help the team to a successful inaugural season and develop more. He wants to earn a National Collegiate Athletic Association scholarship to continue his hockey career after junior.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter