Quaid Anderson

Quaid Anderson

Former Nitehawk makes himself at home with BCHL Bucks

Former Nitehawk Quaid Anderson is glad to return home to Cranbrook and chance to play in BCHL

Former Beaver Valley Nitehawk Quaid Anderson says getting the opportunity to play for his hometown Cranbrook Bucks is amazing.

Having played most of his minor hockey in the Cranbrook area, the defenceman is happy to get the chance to be part of setting up the foundation for what is already becoming a great organization.

Related read: Wenatchee Wild take BCHL break

He joins the new B.C. Hockey League club after spending parts of three seasons with the Nitehawks – 82 regular season games and 16 playoff games. He also played one game with the Kimberley Dynamiters as an affiliate. He put up 41 career points in the regular season. Last season in 31 games, Anderson had eight goals and 24 points.

“I thought I was having a great year with a good start playing topline minutes throughout the year, but sadly suffered a hand injury that put me out of the lineup for a couple months,” he says. “Overall, was a good year with a great group of guys.”

Anderson improved greatly in his offensive awareness and speed to generate offence and really set the tempo to the game.

“Being part of the Nitehawks and in the KIJHL has helped me tons with a great organization and coaching staff pushing me to be my best in every situation both on the ice and in the community,” he says. “The league [helped] by having a high end level of play to help adapt to the growing speed and pace to the game to take the next step to the BCHL.”

Since earning a roster spot and playing games, he has noticed a big jump in the game.

“There’s a lot more speed and skill to the game with less time to react, but the physicality is definitely the same with guys hitting you every chance they get,” says Anderson.

The goal for the 19-year-old is to be a top player for the Bucks and help the team to a successful inaugural season and develop more. He wants to earn a National Collegiate Athletic Association scholarship to continue his hockey career after junior.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Vees quarantining after player tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
‘It is bewildering’: Nelson sports leaders call out provincial shut down

Just Posted

Photo: David Dudeck
Think ‘Kootenay skies,’ invest in a telescope for Christmas

What do you get that budding astronomer?

Return-it’s Express and Go is an innovative recycling depot for Big White residents and visitors. Photo: Submitted
Regional district brings innovative recycling unit to Big White

Powered by solar energy, the 40-foot repurposed shipping container is called an Express and Go model

Early steals opened the door for Team Nichol in a victory over Team Small on Thursday at Kootenay Savings Super League curling. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Super League Curling: van Yzerloo-Fines match goes down to wire

Kootenay Savings Super League goes every Thursday night at the Trail Curling Club

Glacier Gymnastics head coach Sandra Long says she doesn’t understand why her sport is currently shut down while others are allowed to operate. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘It is bewildering’: Nelson sports leaders call out provincial shut down

Indoor group classes for activities such as gymnastics and dance are on hold

Quaid Anderson
Former Nitehawk makes himself at home with BCHL Bucks

Former Nitehawk Quaid Anderson is glad to return home to Cranbrook and chance to play in BCHL

Seven Deers carved Shinning Raven Woman out of Labradorite harvested from the Canadian Shield. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Sculpture by Indigenous artist to be erected in Grand Forks

Civic leaders have rallied behind the project by Grand Forks’ David Seven Deers

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Most Read