Michigan Wolverines forward, Kent Johnson, earned the Big Ten First Star of the Week after tallying five points in a 9-0 win over Michigan State Spartans. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Michigan Wolverines forward, Kent Johnson, earned the Big Ten First Star of the Week after tallying five points in a 9-0 win over Michigan State Spartans. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Former Smoke Eater earns Big Ten first star

U of Michigan forward Kent Johnson had a five-point night in win over Michigan State

Former Trail Smoke Eater assistant captain Kent Johnson continues to pile up accolades in NCAA hockey.

The 18-year-old University of Michigan freshman earned the Big Ten Conference First Star of the Week honours after putting up five points in a 9-0 win over Michigan State.

Johnson, the CJHL Top Forward last year, scored once and added four assists in the match to give him three goals and 15 points in 12 games for the Wolverines. The Port Moody native leads all scorers in the Big Ten, and is 10th overall in NCAA scoring.

In November, Johnson earned third star of the week for a four-assist performance against Arizona State.

“I feel like I’m more comfortable at the college level,” Johnson said during a Zoom meeting with media. “I’m making more plays. I feel like I have more puck possession. I feel like I’ve been able to play my game more lately here … more like I played in the BCHL.”

Johnson, the 2020 BCHL MVP and leading scorer, tallied 101 points for the Smoke Eaters last season playing centre, 30 more than runner up Cristophe Tellier of the Surrey Eagles.

At Michigan, coach Mel Pearson has slotted Johnson on the wing with Matthew Beniers centering him and senior Jack Becker, the team captain. Beniers won a gold-medal with the U.S. at the World Juniors and is a potential top ranked draft-pick as well.

“I think at first I had to find a way to get the puck a bit more because a lot usually runs through the centre,” said Johnson. “For me, it’s about getting off the wall early when I do have the puck.

“I’m not the fastest guy yet at this level, so I can’t bust down the wall with speed. I have to get off the wall so I can use my shiftiness and IQ. Whenever I get the puck, I try to take a step to the middle and I’m getting more comfortable with that. I think I’ll get more comfortable the more games I play on the wing.

“I’d love to probably play centre again at some point, but it’s really valuable to be able to play both and we’ve got great centremen here.”

Johnson is fearless when it comes to creativity and Smoke Eaters fans watched him score a couple ‘Michigan’ goals last season, where he lifts the puck lacrosse-style from behind the net and deposits it in the top corner.

His slick stickhandling skills has already created some noise in the U.S. as ESPN highlighted one of Johnson’s goals as No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Week. Johnson made a shifty move past a defender, and finished off the rush with a wicked top-shelf backhand over the Minnesota goaltender.

“I don’t think about it,” said Johnson. “I try to let my training do the work. If I feel like I need to do something between legs to make the best play I’ll do it.”

Johnson is eligible for the 2021 draft, and currently ranked in the Top 10 depending on whose list you look at. Johnson’s teammates Benier and six-foot-six defenceman Owen Power also earned an A rating from Central Scouting’s preliminary rankings and are even ranked higher than Johnson by many NHL draft pundits.

For now, Johnson is focused on his play with the 6-6 Michigan Wolverines, who have been inconsistent despite being ranked No. 9 overall

“Whether I get picked first overall or 200th overall, I’m not going to the NHL yet,” said Johnson. “There’s so much I need to get better before I can play in that league. I can’t focus on the draft.”

Read: St. Denis signs with New Jersey Devils’ affiliate

Read: Former Smoke Eaters forward projected to go in first round of NHL draft


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Markstrom’s 32-save shutout lifts Flames to 3-0 win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
RCMP: Small tin saved Trail man from stabbing

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

School District 8 is asking the education ministry to stop making the Foundation Skills Assessment data public. File photo
Kootenay Lake School District requests education ministry make annual student assessments private

The district is concerned the data is being misused by the Fraser Institute

Michigan Wolverines forward, Kent Johnson, earned the Big Ten First Star of the Week after tallying five points in a 9-0 win over Michigan State Spartans. Photo: Jim Bailey.
Former Smoke Eater earns Big Ten first star

U of Michigan forward Kent Johnson had a five-point night in win over Michigan State

Zoey Uniat is now three months old. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar baby with rare disorder progressing towards coming home

Fundraiser for Zoey Uniat has raised more than $50,000

Photo: Ron Wilson
Eagles line the Trail riverbank

What you see …

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna church fined 2nd time for violating public health order

Harvest Ministries in Kelowna has previously said they will fight the tickets in court

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

Most Read