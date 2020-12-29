Former Smoke Eater earns NCAA Rookie of Week

Smoke Eaters alumnus Carson Briere tallies five points in two games for rookie of week honour

Former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Carson Briere earned Rookie of the Week honours for Mercyhurst after tallying a division leading five-points in two games.

Former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Carson Briere has already made an impact at Mercyhurst University.

Briere was one of five former BCHLers to be awarded a Player of the Week honour for their respective divisions in NCAA hockey, for Dec. 13-20.

The Haddonfield, N.J. native earned Rookie of the Week honours and is tied for the Atlantic Hockey lead in scoring with five points. Briere recorded three goals and two assists in Mercyhurst’s two-game set against Niagara.

On Dec. 16, Carson tallied a goal in regulation, and scored another in the shootout in the Lakers 4-3 overtime win. Briere then had a four-point night with two goals and two assists on Friday, Dec. 18 as Mercyhurst skated to a 7-4 victory.

The son of longtime NHLer Daniel Briere, Carson joined the Smoke Eaters midseason in 2019-20 and finished his lone BCHL campaign with 12 points in 24 games.

Other honourees include former Merritt Centennial defenceman Zach Metsa who earned first star of the week in the ECAC with Quinnipiac.

Taylor Ward, who played with the Penticton Vees from 2015-18, earned NCHC Forward of the Week after amassing five points in two games with University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Zach Rose, the starting goalie for the 2017-19 Victoria Grizzlies, was awarded Goaltender of the Week for Bowling Green Falcons after beating the Quinnipiac Bobcats 4-1.

Akito Hirose, a four year BCHL veteran with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, earned Rookie of the Week honours for the WCHA Minnesota State. Hirose tallied two assists in a 5-4 win over Bemidji State.

