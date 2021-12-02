Smoke Eaters sniper Kent Johnson earned an invitation to Team Canada’s World Junior camp Dec. 9-12 in Calgary. Photo: Jim Bailey

Smoke Eaters sniper Kent Johnson earned an invitation to Team Canada’s World Junior camp Dec. 9-12 in Calgary. Photo: Jim Bailey

Former Smoke Eater invited to World Junior camp

Trail Smoke Eater alumnus Kent Johnson will compete for a spot on Team Canada

Trail Smoke Eaters alumnus Kent Johnson has been invited to the Team Canada World Junior camp.

Johnson is in his second year at the University of Michigan, and has been even more impressive to start the 2021-22 season.

Johnson earned Hobey Baker Award consideration as a Freshman last year, in a pandemic shortened season.

This year in his Sophomore year, the Port Moody native is second in NCAA Div. 1 scoring with four goals and 23 points in 16 games, helping Michigan to top the Big 10 conference with a 5-3-0-0-2 record.

In all, 35 players earned an invitation to the camp in Calgary from Dec. 9-12, as well as six others from B.C.

“We are excited to unveil the 35 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, and to continue working towards winning a gold medal on home ice,” said Team Canada director of player personnel Alan Millar.

“We know our athletes and staff are ready for a highly-competitive selection camp, and we look forward to assembling a group that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride and embrace the opportunity to once again compete in front of fans in Alberta.”

Johnson played two years in Trail and led all BCHL skaters in 2019-20 season with 101 points, earning the award for top scorer, Most Sportsmanlike, and BCHL MVP honours, as well as Top CJHL Forward.

The 19-year-old play-making phenom was drafted fifth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Draft in July.

In all, 21 forwards, 11 defencemen, and three goalies were selected to compete for a chance to play at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp will be held at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. It will include practices and two games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars on Dec. 11 and 12 before the team heads to Banff, Alta., for a training camp, Dec. 14-19.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament schedule against the Czech Republic.

Canada won silver after falling to the U.S. in the 2020 IIHF World Junior final.

In addition to its opening-night match-up, Canada will also play Austria on Dec. 28, Germany on Dec. 29 and Finland on Dec. 31 to wrap up preliminary-round action. All Team Canada games will be played at 5 p.m. M.T.

