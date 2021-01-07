Former Trail Smoke Eaters captain Jake Lucchini will look to impress after being invited to the Montreal Canadiens training camp. Photo: Jim Bailey

Former Trail Smoke Eaters captain Jake Lucchini will look to impress after being invited to the Montreal Canadiens training camp. Photo: Jim Bailey

Former Smoke Eater Jake Lucchini vies for spot in Canadiens line up

Jake Lucchini is the type of player that adapts quickly and makes players around him better.

Trail native and former Smoke Eaters captain Jake Lucchini is skating with the Montreal Canadiens at their NHL training camp.

His play with Montreal’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Laval Rocket obviously made an impression, and in September, Lucchini signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Habs for the 2020-21 season.

Related Read: Trail hockey product not surprised AHL cancels season

Lucchini was invited to a concentrated Canadiens main camp, comprised of just 42 players, including six goaltenders, 12 defensemen and 24 forwards.

The camp started Monday, Jan. 4 with the first regular season game scheduled for Jan. 13. Lucchini is currently slotted into ‘B’ Group, with ‘A’ group composed mainly of returning veterans and top prospects.

The 25-year-old Lucchini spent most of the 2019-20 season with the Pittsburgh AHL affliliate Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins and attended the Penguins’ development camp the past two years.

When asked what type of player he was? Lucchini replied.

“I try to work hard, try to do everything right. Obviously that’s not going to happen, but I just want to play a full game defensive and offensive. Help the team, whether that be scoring goals or playing on the penalty kill, whatever it takes.”

The talented centre was traded to the Montreal franchise Feb. 20 and played with the Rocket scoring four goals and five points in eight games before the season was cancelled in March due to COVID.

Lucchini will have his work cut out for him as the Canadiens made moves in the brief off-season to bolster their offence, acquiring veteran NHL MVP Corey Perry, former Canuck Tyler Toffoli and Columbus Blue Jackets stand out Josh Anderson.

But Lucchini is the type of player that adapts quickly, takes his game to another level, and makes players around him better.

In Trail, the Smoke Eaters forward improved dramatically each of his three years. He tallied eight points in 2013, 26 points in 2014, and 83 points in 2015 as captain and MVP, leading all Trail scorers and finishing fourth overall in league scoring.

The undrafted forward continued to get better through four years at Michigan Tech finishing as captain and top scorer, before moving on to the AHL and the WBS Penguins at the end of 2019.

On Tuesday, Lucchini skated on a line with Vermillion, Alta. product Brandon Baddock and Rocket teammate Joseph Blandisi, who came over from Pittsburgh with Lucchini in the trade.

Rocket coach Joel Bouchard and Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin recognize the type of player and teammate Lucchini is, and an invite to the main camp is another step in the right direction for the Trail minor hockey product.

The next one is the toughest – cracking the Canadiens line up.

“He’s the type of player that the Montreal Canadiens have been focusing on bringing back so far this off-season,” said SB Nation hockey analyst Jared Book. “Lucchini turned 25 in May, and his NHL outlook will make it tough for him to secure an NHL contract, but he has shown enough that Bergevin and Bouchard should know what they are getting.”

Montreal will play in the NHL’s all-Canadian, seven-team, North Division when NHL play resumes Jan. 13.

The Quebec health authority confirmed Monday that the NHL can have games in La Belle Province. B.C. and Alberta have also given the go ahead, as of Wednesday, Jan. 5, only Ontario and Manitoba have yet to give approval.

Hockey notables: A total of 48 BCHL players are skating with 31 NHL teams in their 10-day training camps prior to the start of an abbreviated 56-game season.

Veteran NHLers and 2008-09 Smoke Eater, Danny DeKeyser, is back in camp with the Detroit Red Wings where he had been a stable presence on the backend since making his debut in 2012. Last year, however, the Detroit native was sidelined by a back injury for most of the season, but is excited to be back on the ice.

“I have a different outlook this year. A little bit more jump in my step,” DeKeyser said in an interview with the Detroit News. “A lot of the guys, I’m sure, feel the same way being out for 10 months. For me in particular, I feel lucky to be out here.”

Nelson native Dryden Hunt will look to crack the Arizona Coyotes lineup and is currently attending their camp in Phoenix.

The AHL is planning a return to play on Feb. 5, with 28 of 31 teams going. The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out and will return in 2021-22.

The Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose will play in the Canadian Division.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

Just Posted

Trail native Jake Lucchini attends Montreal Canadiens camp. Photo: Jim Bailey
Former Smoke Eater Jake Lucchini vies for spot in Canadiens line up

Jake Lucchini is the type of player that adapts quickly and makes players around him better.

Strong real estate sales continue throughout the Kootenays. Carolyn Grant photo
Kootenay real estate sales end year strong

Another record breaking month closes out 2020

(Black Press file photo)
2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Whitewater Canyon area of the Selkirk Mountains within the proposed tenure of the Zincton ski resort. Photo: Nicky Blackshaw
New environmental group wants cumulative impact planning for Selkirk Mountains

The Wild Connection was formed in response to the Zincton ski resort proposal

For Your Consideration
A banner year for the English lexicon

Thom hopes 2021 will not yield such a bevy of new terms and phrases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Westerly file photo)
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine

25,000 doses delivered in first wave

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Most Read