The Toronto Blue Jays not-for-profit foundation recruited Fruitvale baseball product Ella Matteucci last week as a ‘Girls at Bat’ ambassador.

Fruitvale product new ambassador for Blue Jays Care Foundation

Fruitvale native Ella Matteucci led off Jays Care Foundation with a few Twitter tips on staying fit

“Super excited to be part of this Girls at Bat program,” said Matteucci @ellamatteucci17. “I love this sport and I look forward to helping other girls realize their dream.”

The Jays Care Foundation helps level the playing field for all individuals to participate in organized sport regardless of race, gender, physical or cognitive disabilities, or socio-economic background.

The Jays’ ‘Girls at Bat’ program partnered with members from the Canadian Women’s National Baseball Team, and Matteucci, a longtime member of the team, led off with a fun and instructive speech on Twitter.

“I know everyone is practising social distancing and staying home, but some of the activities that I find make the days go by a little faster is practising baseball, working out, making sure the house is clean. And what I find the most entertaining is I’m lucky enough to have a cement wall in my kitchen that I can whip tennis balls at and I can practice my blocking, I practice setting up to throw to second. So always trying to get work in even if it’s not the most conventional way of going about it.”

The Girls at Bat program looks at ways to support girls across the country to overcome barriers and make sport and recreational opportunities more accessible. In the past, representatives would run eight-to-12-week baseball camps and engage young players in schools and through community programs.

During the time of coronavirus pandemic, the Jays Care Foundation is coming up with unique ideas to keep the messaging going and continued assistance their primary goal.

“We believe girls need sport and more female role models coaching them to ensure that they live long and healthy, active lives. Research has shown that active children have the ability to concentrate much better and that exercise decreases anxiety, reduces depression and improves mood and outlook in children.”

Matteucci, a three-time national champion, also shared a favourite moment playing for Team Canada, medalists in three world championships in South Korea, Japan and Florida and a silver medal winner at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

“One of my fondest memories was when we were in South Korea and we beat Chinese Taipei to go into the finals against Japan. A very exciting game, and Amanda Asay pitched a dime that game, and right now, I’m even smiling about it.”

Another Fruitvale product Allison Schroder also plays for Team Canada, so stay tuned for her ‘Girls at Bat’ Twitter debut.

Related Read: Greater Trail products go head-to-head at National Women’s Baseball Champoinship

