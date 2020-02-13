Full house in Castlegar Retirees Bonspiel

Where does 16 rocks in the house rank in rarity?

An eight-ender in curling is considered as rare as a hole-in-one in golf. (Submitted photo)

An eight-ender in curling is considered as rare as a hole-in-one in golf.

So where does 16 rocks in the house rank in rarity?

A pair of local rinks managed that feat at the Castlegar Retirees Bonspiel over the weekend.

The Stevenson rink from Beaver Valley and the Pasquali rink for Trail went shot-for-shot as all 16 rocks found their way into the house.

The result of this traffic jam?

The Stevenson rink scored one in the end but the Pasquali rink went on to win the game.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter