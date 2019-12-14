Kent Johnson and the rest of the Team Canada West contingent made a timely return to the Smoke Eaters line up on Friday in a 4-3 win over the West Kelowna Warriors.

Ghirardosi lifts Smoke Eaters to win over Warriors

Smoke Eaters players make timely return from World Jr. A Challenge

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Tyler Ghirardosi scored twice including the game winning goal for the second second game in a row as the home team skated to 4-3 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors at the Cominco Arena on Friday.

The Montrose native tallied the game winner and the insurance marker in a 3-1 win over Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday and kept his scoring touch going against the Warriors, Friday.

Ghirardosi notched his 18th goal of the season and what stood as the game winner at 10:52 of the first period, firing a shot from the right corner that deflected off a Warriors stick and into the net for a 4-0 Smokies lead.

The quick start boded well for Trail but not the Warriors. Team Canada West suffered a 4-3 loss to the Czech Republic on Thursday at the World Jr. A Challenge eliminating Team West from the tournament. However, their loss was Trail’s gain as it gave captain Philippe Lapointe, Kent Johnson, Owen Ozar, and Powell Connor time to rejoin the Smokies for Friday’s tilt.

Johnson didn’t waste any time getting on the scoresheet and initiating the launch of the teddy bears on Teddy Bear Toss night at the Cominco Arena. The University of Michigan commit set up Cody Schiavon, who wired a shot shortside on Warriors starter Johnny Derrick for a 1-0 lead just 83 seconds in.

Less than two minutes later Ghirardosi made it 2-0, finishing a pretty pass from Johnson for the BCHL leading scorer’s 61st point. Then with Trail on the power play, Lapointe tallied his 12th of the season beating Brock Baire, who came on in relief of Derrick, on a setup from Ozar at 13:14.

After Ghiardosi made 4-0, the Warriors John Evans got West K on the board, intercepting a pass and walking in on Trail goalie Logan Terness with 2:09 left in the opening frame.

The Warriors scored 53 second apart midway through the middle frame on goals from Evans and Brendan Pigeon to keep it interesting.

However, Terness and Baire stole the show in the third, trading saves and stoning the offence in the 4-3 Smokies victory.

Trail outshot West Kelowna 42-26, went 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the PK.

Ghirardosi was named the game’s first star, Lapointe second star, and Baier third star.

Trail heads to Salmon Arm on Sunday for an afternoon game against the Silverbacks.

Previous story
Markstrom makes 43 saves to lift Canucks to 1-0 OT win over Hurricanes

Just Posted

Ghirardosi lifts Smoke Eaters to win over Warriors

Smoke Eaters players make timely return from World Jr. A Challenge

Celebrate all-things Christmas in Trail, Saturday

Open house in the afternoon, Santa Parade in Trail downtown at 5 p.m.

Doukhobor place names form unique subset on Kootenay map

Place Names: Doukhobor place names of West Kootenay/Boundary

Last minute push for Christmas raffle tickets

Tickets are on sale in the Trail hospital lobby weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

British Comedy coming to Trail

Award-winning duo of James and Jamesy present their holiday comedy, “O Christmas Tea.”

VIDEO: These are the top toys this Christmas, B.C. toy experts say

Consider the play value of a game, staff at Toy Traders say

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Trudeau sets 2025 deadline to remove B.C. fish farms

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Most Read