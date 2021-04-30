Thomas Skelton, assistant coach of the Fernie Ghostriders, is embarking on a ride across the Kootenays and Okanagan in an effort to raise awareness for mental health and the MindRight for Athletes Society run by Kelowna Chiefs alum Myles Mattila.

Thomas Skelton, assistant coach of the Fernie Ghostriders, is embarking on a ride across the Kootenays and Okanagan in an effort to raise awareness for mental health and the MindRight for Athletes Society run by Kelowna Chiefs alum Myles Mattila.

Ghostriders assistant coach cycling for mental health

His focus is the MindRight for Athletes Society run by Kelowna Chiefs alum Myles Mattila

This summer, Fernie Ghostriders assistant coach Thomas Skelton will hit the road on his bike to bring awareness to mental health.

His focus is the MindRight for Athletes Society run by Kelowna Chiefs alum Myles Mattila.

Skelton will leave Fernie and cycle to Kimberley during his first day. From there, day two will finish in Creston, then to Gray Creek, B.C. on day three. He will stay there for a night then hit the road for Nelson on day four.

Skelton will have a travel day to reach Kelowna, his home base, and the following day he will bike 16 kilometres every four hours for 48 hours in the Okanagan.

Skelton is looking to get all 12 legs of his ride sponsored and will bike every four hours starting at midnight, 4 a.m., 8 a.m. and noon. This plan will allow him to cover the two Kootenay International Junior Hockey League conferences in some form in a safe manner.

In his role with the Ghostriders, and also an elementary school vice-principal at Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Elkford, Skelton chose MindRight because of the work Mattila does and wants to do for athletes.

Skelton says “mental health is always a focus to make sure that stigma isn’t attached and that everyone is able to communicate about social-emotional health issues in a constructive way.”

“It’s an area I’m passionate about and it just seemed like a cause I’d like to contribute to in some way,” adds Skelton. “I can’t say enough good things about all he (Mattila) has done. Obviously, mental health is something near and dear to me, so with my involvement in our league and his, it just seemed like a great fit to raise awareness and funds for a great cause.

“I know that Mattila has done an awful lot in a very small time frame. It was a no brainer to try and collaborate to help MindRight continue to move forward and continue to do the great work they do.”

Mattila says he is fortunate to have Skelton support the MindRight initiative and feels it’s fantastic he wants to raise awareness surrounding mental health.

When approached by Ghostriders coach-GM Jeff Wagner and Skelton, Mattila wanted to support Skelton’s event any way he could.

“During COVID-19, there has been an increase in isolation and it has been difficult for many individuals,” says Mattila. “I believe this ride will help shine a light on the difficult subject and help give courage to individuals to speak up. Having an individual like Thomas take initiative and want to support the cause is tremendous.”

Mattila believes this event will help build community connections and networking opportunities to help raise awareness. Having Skelton bike through communities in the Okanagan region will help highlight positive initiatives during this difficult time.

Mattila says the year for MindRight has been difficult since the pandemic as it created a shortage of in-person fundraisers and gatherings. However, that hasn’t stopped the former Chief from working.

“I have been networking and planning to continue the Remembering Grant Sheridan Memorial Scholarship,” he says, adding he has one semester left of his Bachelor of Business degree studies and will use his knowledge to implement new programs and ideas when he is able to do so.

Skelton hopes to raise money for MindRight and is actively seeking sponsors to donate, including a clothing option.

Skelton began cycling during COVID-19 as a way to get exercise and it has grown from spin classes to more endurance based rides. Skelton believes this is a great way to try and get some exposure for MindRight and the league while doing something he enjoys. This also forces him out of his comfort zone for personal growth.

Skelton’s wife Lisa will be a huge support by his side, along with their kids Kinley, Gregory and Amelia. Lisa is a registered massage therapist who will help him along the ride.

Skelton anticipates the ride to be a grind, but he has been training with similar length rides and spin classes. Once he hits the road, “it will be an endurance ride like I’ve never been on before. I’m excited about the opportunity to grow as well as raise awareness and funds for such a worthwhile cause.”

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring Skelton during this journey may contact him at skelton.ghostriders@gmail.com.

Read: BCHL pos season will end without playoffs


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NFL Draft: Jags take QB Lawrence with No. 1 overall selection

Just Posted

A box with vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Peter Dejong
Castlegar pharmacy gets 200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

First pharmacy in the West Kootenay to receive doses

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Gaelen Schnare checking out birds on the shore of Kootenay Lake. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

Thomas Skelton, assistant coach of the Fernie Ghostriders, is embarking on a ride across the Kootenays and Okanagan in an effort to raise awareness for mental health and the MindRight for Athletes Society run by Kelowna Chiefs alum Myles Mattila.
Ghostriders assistant coach cycling for mental health

His focus is the MindRight for Athletes Society run by Kelowna Chiefs alum Myles Mattila

(File photo)
Greater Trail counts its highest COVID cases last week

Kootenay Boundary reports 57 new COVID cases for the week Apr. 18-24

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

The Ktunaxa Building in Cranbrook, B.C. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ktunaxa Nation Council health research project gets $950,000 grant

Collaboration between the Ktunaxa, IH, UBC and UVIC gets grant from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research.

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Most Read