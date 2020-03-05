Glenmerry bowlers earn berth in BCs

Glenmerry Bowl is sending six players to the Provincial 5-Pin Bowling championships in Kelowna and Vernon this weekend. From left: Taylor Servatius, Thomas Plett, Melina Lemieux, Steven Ross, Coaches Jodi Lemieux and Jacob Plett.

Six bowlers from Glenmerry Bowl compete at the BC Youth Bowling Championships in Kelowna this week

Glenmerry Bowl will be sending six youth bowlers to the Provincial Youth Bowling Championships to be held in Kelowna and Vernon this weekend.

The strong contingent of local bowlers recently won the Kootenays Zone 5-pin playoffs to qualify for the BC championship.

The senior girls doubles team is made up of Taylor Servatius and Melina Lemieux, while the senior boys doubles team zone winners are Thomas Plett and Steven Ross.

Jodi Lemieux will be coaching the girls team and Jacob Plett who is a former B.C. Provincial Youth champion is coaching the boys team.

The other two bowlers going to the provincial tournament will be bowling in the Bantam singles event. The Bantam division is for youth up to 10 years old. Winning their zone round were Teagan Hogg for the girls and Boston Sandnes for the boys. This will be a special time for these two bowlers as it’s their first time at a major tournament.

The Seniors event will be held at Capri Lanes in Kelowna and the Bantam singles will roll out at Lincoln Lanes in Vernon.

The bowling is a two-day event with 5 games bowled each day. The format is match-play where the competitors bowl each of the other five zones twice with one point for a win and a half point for a tie.

Winners of the provincials will represent B.C. at the National championships to be held in Calgary, May 3-5.



