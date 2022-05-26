Glenmerry Elementary track and field

Glenmerry Elementary School hit the track at Haley Park Wednesday in preparation for the SD20 meet

The Glenmerry Elementary School Track Meet went full steam ahead at Haley Park on Wednesday, May 25 with about 100 students, teachers, staff and parent volunteers all getting into the action. Photos: Jim Bailey and Christine DeRosa

The rain held off just long enough as the fun yet competitive event saw athletes from Grades 4-7 compete in several events to qualify for the District 20 Track and Field Meet on June 2. Photos: Jim Bailey and Christine DeRosa

Glenmerry Elementary School athletes competed in a fun one-day track and field meet on Wednesday at Haley Park.

Athletes from Grades 4-7 competed in a variety of events, depending on age, including the 100-m and 400-m sprints, the high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin and relay races.

The top-three from each event final qualify for the Kootenay-Columbia District 20 Elementary Track and Field Meet.

Come out and cheer on all the athletes from District 20 elementary schools on Thursday, June 2 when they hit the track at Haley Park from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

