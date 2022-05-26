The Glenmerry Elementary School Track Meet went full steam ahead at Haley Park on Wednesday, May 25 with about 100 students, teachers, staff and parent volunteers all getting into the action. Photos: Jim Bailey and Christine DeRosa
Glenmerry Elementary track and field
Glenmerry Elementary School hit the track at Haley Park Wednesday in preparation for the SD20 meet
The rain held off just long enough as the fun yet competitive event saw athletes from Grades 4-7 compete in several events to qualify for the District 20 Track and Field Meet on June 2. Photos: Jim Bailey and Christine DeRosa
