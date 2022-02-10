Go Remi Go!! shouted the young skiers in the Bunnies and Jackrabbit programs at Black Jack Ski club in Rossland wishing Remi Drolet, their Black Jack clubmate good luck at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijiing. (Vallhala Images photo)

Go Remi Go!! shouted the young skiers in the Bunnies and Jackrabbit programs at Black Jack Ski club in Rossland wishing Remi Drolet, their Black Jack clubmate good luck at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijiing. (Vallhala Images photo)

Go Rémi Go!

In support of local Olympian Rémi Drolet, young Black Jack skiers dressed in red and white on Sunday

Children in the Bunnies and Jackrabbit programs at Black Jack Ski club in Rossland wish their clubmate good luck at the Winter Olympic Games.

In support of local skier, Rémi Drolet, the children ages 3-9 dressed in red and white to ski lessons on Sunday and sent questions and messages of support to Beijing via Instagram.

Rémi has been a member of Black Jack Ski club since he took a lesson there during a school trip when he was just 13 years old. The coaches saw his potential that fateful day and convinced him to join the racing development program.

Rémi took to cross country skiing. A few years and three gold medals at the Canada Winter Games later, Remi was named an alternate on the men’s cross-country ski team at the Beijing Olympics. On Jan. 21, when Canada was given an additional berth at the Olympics, Rémi was officially added to team Canada.

Rémi’s dad, Edouard, was on hand at Blackjack ski club on Sunday as well. His message to younger athletes was to have fun. Competition is a goal for later, but at the start, he said it is important to enjoy yourself.

When he’s not representing Canada as an athlete, Rémi is studying physics at Harvard University.

His sister, Jasmine, also a cross country skier, is at Dartmouth University, and was also an alternate for the team, but was not called to attend these Olympic Games.

Read: Black Jack skier headed to Winter Olympics


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cross country skiingRossland

Previous story
New York Islanders erupt for 5 goals in first period, roll to 6-3 win over Canucks
Next story
NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Just Posted

L-R: Lisa Pasin, executive director KBRH Health Foundation, is presented this donation by Alternatives representatives Gwen Ziprick, general manager, Bill Clark, owner, and Al Grywacheski, director. Photo: Submitted
Alternatives donates to Kootenay Boundary oncology care

Icy roads caused three accidents Monday morning, prompting a reminder from first responders for commuters to drive to road conditions. Photo: Submitted
3 accidents has Kootenay Boundary first responders reminding locals that it’s still winter

Earlier this week, Rose Karges spotted this Downy Woodpecker making a visit to her Warfield backyard for a little knosh at the bird feeder. Photo: Rose Karges
Feelin’ peckish …

Richard Howes moves boxes into the new family home in Creston. (Submitted)
Family thanks Creston community for outpouring of support after moving trailer theft