Go Rémi Go!

In support of local Olympian Rémi Drolet, young Black Jack skiers dressed in red and white on Sunday

Go Remi Go!! shouted the young skiers in the Bunnies and Jackrabbit programs at Black Jack Ski club in Rossland wishing Remi Drolet, their Black Jack clubmate good luck at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijiing. (Vallhala Images photo)

Children in the Bunnies and Jackrabbit programs at Black Jack Ski club in Rossland wish their clubmate good luck at the Winter Olympic Games.

In support of local skier, Rémi Drolet, the children ages 3-9 dressed in red and white to ski lessons on Sunday and sent questions and messages of support to Beijing via Instagram.

Rémi has been a member of Black Jack Ski club since he took a lesson there during a school trip when he was just 13 years old. The coaches saw his potential that fateful day and convinced him to join the racing development program.

Rémi took to cross country skiing. A few years and three gold medals at the Canada Winter Games later, Remi was named an alternate on the men’s cross-country ski team at the Beijing Olympics. On Jan. 21, when Canada was given an additional berth at the Olympics, Rémi was officially added to team Canada.

Rémi’s dad, Edouard, was on hand at Blackjack ski club on Sunday as well. His message to younger athletes was to have fun. Competition is a goal for later, but at the start, he said it is important to enjoy yourself.

When he’s not representing Canada as an athlete, Rémi is studying physics at Harvard University.

His sister, Jasmine, also a cross country skier, is at Dartmouth University, and was also an alternate for the team, but was not called to attend these Olympic Games.

