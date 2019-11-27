Greater Trail minor hockey’s U18 (Midget) house team captured gold at the Greater Trail U18 Hockey Tournament this past weekend with a thrilling victory over rival Castlegar. Submitted photo

Golden weekend for Greater Trail U18 team

Greater Trail U18 team pulls off thrilling gold-medal victory in dying seconds vs Castlegar

Greater Trail U18 Team 1 won gold at the Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association’s house tournament on the weekend.

The Trail squad went undefeated through the tournament, beating Castlegar on Friday afternoon 5-1 to kick off the weekend. They trounced Palouse, Wash. 9-0 in the evening and followed that up with a 7-0 victory over Spokane. A hard fought 6-5 win against Kelowna on Saturday clinched a bye to the finals where they played Castlegar.

With the score tied 2-2 and 5.7 seconds left in the third, Trail scored the game winning goal and secured the tournament win. This is the second tournament win in as many weekends as the team won the Castlegar tournament the previous weekend.

