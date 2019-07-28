Greater Trail athlete cracks top 20 at Pan Am Games

Fruitvale’s Claire Samulak puts in an impressive performance in Modern Pentathlon at the Pan Am Games

Greater Trail native Claire Samulak completed her first Pan Am Games with a 19th place finish in the Modern Pentathlon on Saturday.

Fruitvale native Claire Samulak’s Pan Am journey came to an end on Saturday with impressive results in the women’s Modern Pentathlon.

Samulak broke the top-20 in the Americas, coming in 19th place overall in the one day, five-event sport that includes swimming, fencing, horse-jumping, running and laser pistol shooting.

An admirable placing for the 25-year-old pentathlete, who has competed in the Modern Pentathlon for just over a year. Samulak’s veteran teammates Kelly Fitsimmons finished ninth and Shauna Eileen Biddulph in 16th.

As anticipated, Samulak’s best performance came in riding where she placed sixth, and held down 14th spot heading into the final event, the Laser-run.

Mexico’s Arceo Gutierrez won gold with 1392 points, followed by Samantha Achterberg of the USA, and Laura Moya-Lopez of Cuba with bronze.

Team Canada women’s Canoe Sprint won gold on Sunday afternoon in K4 500-m sprint. The win was Canada’s first gold of the Games and as of Sunday afternoon held down seventh spot with one gold, four silver and four bronze. The Pan Am Games continue until Aug. 11.