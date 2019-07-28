Greater Trail native Claire Samulak completed her first Pan Am Games with a 19th place finish in the Modern Pentathlon on Saturday.

Greater Trail athlete cracks top 20 at Pan Am Games

Fruitvale’s Claire Samulak puts in an impressive performance in Modern Pentathlon at the Pan Am Games

Fruitvale native Claire Samulak’s Pan Am journey came to an end on Saturday with impressive results in the women’s Modern Pentathlon.

Samulak broke the top-20 in the Americas, coming in 19th place overall in the one day, five-event sport that includes swimming, fencing, horse-jumping, running and laser pistol shooting.

An admirable placing for the 25-year-old pentathlete, who has competed in the Modern Pentathlon for just over a year. Samulak’s veteran teammates Kelly Fitsimmons finished ninth and Shauna Eileen Biddulph in 16th.

As anticipated, Samulak’s best performance came in riding where she placed sixth, and held down 14th spot heading into the final event, the Laser-run.

Mexico’s Arceo Gutierrez won gold with 1392 points, followed by Samantha Achterberg of the USA, and Laura Moya-Lopez of Cuba with bronze.

Team Canada women’s Canoe Sprint won gold on Sunday afternoon in K4 500-m sprint. The win was Canada’s first gold of the Games and as of Sunday afternoon held down seventh spot with one gold, four silver and four bronze. The Pan Am Games continue until Aug. 11.

 

Previous story
Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota

Just Posted

Trail’s famous fan support lacking

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Based on a popular news story locally or beyond

Streetscape for Silver City sk8’ers

The Trail Sk8Park is located in Gyro Park near the boat launch

Just one ferry to operate on Kootenay Lake this weekend

The MV Balfour is out of operation until sometime next week

Statistics Canada report shows crime rates falling in Nelson

The report also includes statistics for Castlegar, Trail, Kaslo and Salmo

RCMP search abandoned homes, work camps for B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man.

Military steps in to help Mounties with aerial search, while officers canvas homes in Gillam, Man.

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

Tims’ upscale cafe luring millennials with nitro brews, Instagrammable doughnuts

This younger group wants customizable drinks, in-store technology such as charging stations

Powell scores 3 TDs as Roughriders trounce Lions 45-18

B.C. drops rematch with Saskatchewan, falls to 1-6

VIDEO: Inside Canada’s first dementia village, opening next month in B.C.

Founder Elroy Jespersen was delighted with the final results of a vision he had years ago for care

Polar bears, sandflies: B.C. fugitives may be going on 5 days in Manitoba wilderness

Police spotted a polar bear while searching the vast terrain of northern Manitoba for two Port Alberni men

Okanagan wildfire doubles in size as crews battle windy, dry conditions

Richter Mountain Wildfire, in the Similkameen near Cawston, now 250 hectares large

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Most Read