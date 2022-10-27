Greater Trail athletes excel at 55-plus Games

The 60+ West Kootenay Glacier Kings won gold at the 55-plus Games last month. Team members include: Andrew Kyle, Danny Abenante, Mike Grace, Doug Yee, Brent Petrick, Rob Wasylkiw, Dale Donaldson, Fred Paton, Mark Kucher, Rhys Andrews, Glen McRae, Larry Bomack, Al Ceccone, and Glen Campbell.

The senior West Kootenay Glacier Kings hockey team won gold in dramatic fashion at the 55-plus BC Games last month.

Both the 55+ and the 60+ teams from the West Kootenay made the trip to Victoria to compete in the first provincial senior games since before the pandemic. The teams included players from Trail, Rossland, Fruitvale, Salmo, Castlegar, Nelson, and Kaslo.

The 60+ Glacier Kings played in a four-team round robin versus squads from Victoria, Port Alberni, and Terrace/Kitimat.

The Kings won its two games against Alberni and Terrace/Kitimat, but lost its round robin match to Victoria. However, the West Kootenay faced the South Island team in the gold medal game and exacted a measure of revenge with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory.

The 55+ Kings played in a five-team roud robin and came out with two ties and two losses. They faced Victoria in the bronze medal match, and beat the home team 3-2 in regulation to win the medal.

In other results, Rossland cyclist Ian Dennis won gold in Men’s 55-59 road race and hill climb, and silver in the time trial, while Trail’s Carol Currie captured gold in the road race and hill climb, and silver in the time trial.

In swimming, Steve Miller from Trail won four silver medals in 50-m backstroke and butterfly, and in the 100 and 200-m freestyle.

In all, the West Kootenay-Boundary Zone captured 17 gold, six silver and five bronze for a total of 28 medals, and two more than the East Kootenay Zone.

Greater Victoria welcomed more than 2,600 competitors and 850 volunteers for the 55+ BC Games from Sept. 13-17,

Vancouver Island South won a total of 547 medals, Lower Mainland took home 229, and Fraser Valley 225.

Read: NHL Scouts add Smoke Eaters d-man to Players to Watch list



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC GamesCity of TrailRosslandSeniorsTrail Smoke Eaters