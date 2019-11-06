The Greater Trail Bantam Smoke Eaters skated to a 7-0 victory over Williams Lake in the final on Sunday to capture gold at the Kelowna Minor Hockey Tier 2 Tournament. Trail went 1-1-1 through the weekend, before winning the final in decisive fashion. The Trail Bantam players include Calvin Morrison, Brody Martini, Sam Chartres, Parker Weishaupt, Michael Ciardullo, Noah Elliott-Adams, Landan Uzeloc, Rhys Williams, Matthew Clark, Oliver Clement, Nathan Simm, Asher Makway, Jonas Bourchier, Owen Dickson, Dawson Griffiths, Logan Bradford, Max Harmsma, and Zaccari Picocllio.
Submitted photo.
Greater Trail Bantams capture gold in Kelowna
Greater Trail Bantams capture gold in Kelowna
