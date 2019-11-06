Greater Trail Bantams capture gold in Kelowna

The Greater Trail Bantam Smoke Eaters skated to a 7-0 victory over Williams Lake in the final on Sunday to capture gold at the Kelowna Minor Hockey Tier 2 Tournament. Trail went 1-1-1 through the weekend, before winning the final in decisive fashion. The Trail Bantam players include Calvin Morrison, Brody Martini, Sam Chartres, Parker Weishaupt, Michael Ciardullo, Noah Elliott-Adams, Landan Uzeloc, Rhys Williams, Matthew Clark, Oliver Clement, Nathan Simm, Asher Makway, Jonas Bourchier, Owen Dickson, Dawson Griffiths, Logan Bradford, Max Harmsma, and Zaccari Picocllio. Submitted photo.