The Trail AM Ford Orioles pitcher Scott Reinhold pitched a solid four innings Saturday against the Calgary Wolfpack.

Greater Trail baseball swings into a new season

Virtually all ages of baseball talent took to the the fields in Greater Trail this weekend

It was a big weekend for baseball in Greater Trail.

Trail Minor Baseball managed to throw out the first pitch on Saturday without a downpour, the J.L. Crowe Hawks baseball team won their tournament in decisive fashion, and the Trail AM Ford Sr. Orioles loosened up with a three-game series against the Calgary Wolfpack.

For the first time in many years, TMB’s opening day wasn’t postponed due to rain, and all 140 players, coaches, and parents participated in the Opening Day ceremony at Andy Bilesky Park, with longtime Trail volunteers Darrell and Doreen Boisvert throwing out the first pitch.

Related read: Trail Minor Baseball opens season

Over at Butler Park, the J. L. Crowe Hawks baseball team shut out Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Secondary School 5-0 in the final on Saturday to come out on top of their mini tournament against the LVR Bombers and Mt. Boucherie Secondary from Kelowna.

Crowe lost their opening exhibition game to Cranrbook, 8-4, but was dominant in their games against L.V. Rogers and Mt. Boucherie in the round robin.

“We didn’t hit very well (against Cranbrook), but they pitched one of their better pitchers,” said Crowe coach Darren Miracle. “We did real well after that. Luke (Miracle) threw against Nelson last night and beat them 15-0. So it was a good weekend, the kids had a blast.”

The Bombers beat Mt. Boucherie in the semifinal 7-2, but faced a strong defence and excellent pitching against the Hawks in the final.

Related read: J. L. Crowe Hawks host annual tournament

The Hawks scored three runs in the bottom of the third, then added another two in the fourth for a five-run lead.

Allison Schroder came on in relief in the fourth inning, and needed to strike out four batters to retire the side. With two out, a Nelson batter was awarded first base, after his bat came into contact with batcatcher Miracle’s glove on the third strike. The Bombers loaded the bases but Schroder got the third out with her fourth K of the inning to keep the shutout intact.

The Hawks finish up their baseball season with a doubleheader in Chewelah on Wednesday.

“It’s been a great year,” said Miracle. “The kids have had a blast, a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, made some errors, hit some balls on the way, and that’s the name of the game. That’s the main thing, as a high school team, the kids have some fun, and the kids that are going to play in the summer, they get some extra ball.”

Parents and volunteers helped run the concession for the Hawks’ tournament and stuck around for the Trail AM Ford Men’s Orioles games as they hosted a doubleheader against the Calgary Wolfpack on Saturday evening.

Related read: Trail AM Ford Orioles open season with series vs Calgary Wolfpack

The Wolfpack won a close first game 4-3, and in the second match, the Orioles’ Scott Reinhold pitched four scoreless innings, before the Wolfpack stormed back, scoring five runs in the final two innings for a 10-7 win.

On Sunday, the Senior Orioles found their stride, as Trail pounded out 13 runs including a two-run bomb by Cam Strachan in a 13-2 drubbing of the Wolfpack. Orioles pitcher Chris Kissock earned the win and Joel Graff pitched an inning of relief before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.

The Orioles host the 2019 BC Senior Men’s Baseball Championship Aug. 2-4, with the season highlighted by a pair of games against Union de Reyes baseball academy from Cuba, scheduled for June 22 and 23.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trail AM Ford Orioles go 1-for-3 vs Calgary Wolfpack

Just Posted

Rock slide on Seven Mile Dam Road in Pend d’Oreille

YRB crews onsite, road open to one lane of traffic

Trail Times reporter wins Ma Murray Award for historical writing

Sheri Regnier presented with the 2019 Neville Shanks Memorial Award

Pass Creek grad party sends one to hospital

Party near Castlegar leads to underage liquor seizures and impaired drivers.

UPDATE: Trail RCMP step up school zone enforcement after close call

Alert Warfield crossing guard prevented child from being hit

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Funds approved for new Kootenay Lake ferry

The ferry will have almost twice the capacity of the current MV Balfour

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

COLUMN: Doukhobors faced divisions and reconciliation

Kalyeena Makortoff writes about her grandfather’s place in Doukhobor history

Most Read