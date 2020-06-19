Greater Trail golf courses taking strides toward the new normal

Birchbank, Champion and Redstone golfers all practicing their putting along with pandemic protocol

Golf courses in Greater Trail are open and taking steps to return to the new normal.

Greater Trail is home to three exceptional golf courses in Birchbank, Redstone, and Champion Lakes, and area golfers are fortunate to have such quality at reasonable rates.

Like many businesses the courses have struggled due to the pandemic, but are slowly and happily returning to a new normal and offering full-service – with a COVID spin.

The Birchbank Golf Course opened its links to the public last month and the driving range on June 1.

On June 10, Birchbank was thrilled to announce that its Bistro officially opened for table-service. Protocols are set and the tables well-spaced with limited seating. Reservations are recommended for an incredible dining experience.

Birchbank’s clubs are also in full swing. Day Ladies tee off at 9:30 a.m. and Business Ladies at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Tuesday, with the Men’s Night hitting the fairways on Wednesdays and Retirees Day on Thursday mornings.

Birchbank has already rolled out its ‘Beat the Heat’ rate where golfers can golf 18 holes for $52 cart included after 12 p.m., excluding Wednesdays. The deal starts June 18 and is in effect until Aug. 31.

Champion Lakes Golf Course has begun its Men’s Night every Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. and Ladies’ Nights on Wednesday with COVID-19 restrictions in place. The driving range is also open with self-distancing and sanitizing protocol.

Champions’ Eagle’s Nest Restaurant is also open for service with tables spaced and sanitizing precautions and plexiglass barriers in place, so golfers can enjoy a refreshment and fine food.

In Rossland, the Redstone Resort Ladies Night goes all day on Tuesday, while the Men’s tee off throughout the day on Wednesday. Redstone’s Snack Shack also got cooking on June 8 and offers a great selection of burgers, sandwiches and refreshments.

Stay tuned to their respective Facebook pages for specials and updates. Last week Redstone offered a spontaneous $1-per-hole-day.

Call to book a tee time or book online. Click on the links to visit their websites, and read their respective COVID-19 protocols.



