Greater Trail golfer rallies for second straight win at Rattlesnake Open

Garrett Kucher broke away from the pack in the final three holes to win the Rattlesnake Open

Greater Trail golfer Garrett Kucher won his second consecutive Rattlesnake Open in Osoyoos on Sunday, shooting 1-under 142 in the two-day tournament.

Greater Trail golfer Garrett Kucher shot lights out when it mattered most, winning the Rattlesnake Open in Osoyoos on Sunday.

Kucher eagled the par-5, 16, and birdied 17 at the Park Meadows Course to finish with a two-day total of one-under-par 142 for his second straight victory at Rattlesnake.

“A win is always good,” said Kucher. “It was getting pretty close down the stretch and then I ended up making eagle and birdie to solidify the win … but it was cold and windy, it was a test.”

The 26-year-old shot an opening round 70 on the par-71 Dessert Gold Course Saturday and followed that up with an even-par 72 Sunday on the par-72 Park Meadows Course, the two tracks that comprise the Osoyoos Golf and Country Club.

Kucher beat runner-up Tony Bulmer (146) by four shots, and third place golfers Norm Bradley and Dan Swanson who finished six back.

Kucher made bogies on 11 and 13 that cut his lead to one stroke, but regained his form with a huge iron shot on 16 to set up the eagle.

“On 16th, I probably hit the shot of the weekend. I had 220 in and hit five iron to about three feet and made the eagle.”

Off the course, Kucher and his family have been dealing with the difficult spectre of cancer, currently affecting both his grandfathers. So on Sunday, Kucher dedicated his win to his family.

“I played for my grampas today,” Kucher told Osoyoos Today. “They’re both having a battle with cancer right now, so it was really nice to have some success for them.

“I wore my cancer pin all weekend.”

Kucher expects to join the European Challenge Tour, similar to the Web.com Tour in North America, and is waiting for the call for his first tee-off time.

“I’m trying to make it a full-time deal over there and this is the start of the process,” said Kucher. “I’ve jumped the first hurdle of getting a card.”

Until then, Kucher plans to play matches on the Vancouver Golf Tour and a couple of Canada’s McKenzie Tour starts.

“I’m going from there and working hard at it,” said Kucher. “I’m excited to start the journey and climb the ranks.”



