Humboldt Broncos hockey player Logan Boulet died of his injuries on April 7, 2018 and his organ donations saved six lives. Green Shirt Day on Sunday celebrates Boulet and thousands of others who were inspired to become organ donors. (Image contributed)

Green Shirt Day reminds everyone to donate organs

Where green today in memory of Humboldt tragedy and the Logan Boulet Effect, become an organ donor

On April 6, 2018, a horrible accident rocked the sporting world.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos were involved in a tragic bus accident that killed 16 of 29 passengers. Among the casualties was Beaver Valley Nitehawks alumnus Jaxon Joseph, who had played 35 games for the Hawks during the 2015-16 season.

The tragedy transcended sport and affected everyone, but from its ashes rose a phoenix known as Green Shirt Day.

A day after the crash, Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries. His parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet, offered to donate his organs so that six lives could live on. Logan had told his parents he was registering as an organ donor after his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt passed on June 27, 2017.

According to the Green Shirt Day website, as a result of Boulet’s gesture, over 100,000 people registered to become organ donors in the days that followed; the largest number of Canadians registering to become organ donors in Canadian History due to one event – one person.

Green Shirt Day was created to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash and to continue Logan’s legacy by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors.

The Logan Boulet Effect is leaving a lasting impression on Canadians. Since 2018, hundreds of thousands have taken the important step of talking with their families about their wish to become an organ and tissue donor, and many are confirming that decision by registering their intent to donate through their provincial organ donor registration system.

Logan’s legacy reminds people how important it is to talk with their family about their organ donation wishes. It’s suggested that for every person who registers their intent to donate, they speak with an average of four others about organ donation. That means that 100,000 new registrants equals approximately 400,000 conversations.

Many Greater Trail residents have benefited from a donor program both as recipients and donors. Local hockey player and former Beaver Valley Nitehawk Lyle Frank donated his kidney about this time last year, so that his mom could receive one through the Paired Kidney Foundation.

In Canada,a almost 90% of Canadians say they support organ donation, but only 23% have actually registered their intent to donate. Though donation rates have improved over the last ten years, there is more to be done as approximately 250 Canadians die annually waiting for an organ transplant.

WEAR GREEN today (Tuesday) to remember the Humboldt Bus Tragedy and in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect -to inspire one another to register as donors, and tell our families. To find out more or to register for the organ donor program go to greenshirtday.ca.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#humboldtstrong

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay Ice forward signs with Cranbrook Bucks

Just Posted

Last call for Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year nods

Submissions should be forwarded by email

Blasting through to the Beaver Valley

80 years ago; ‘Pretty near all the people from Fruitvale were working on it’

Green Shirt Day reminds everyone to donate organs

Where green today in memory of Humboldt tragedy and the Logan Boulet Effect, become an organ donor

Don’t travel to vacation homes or cabins, urges Kootenay Boundary district

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary asks residents not to travel to secondary homes

Multiple items on agenda at upcoming City of Rossland council meeting

New city hall and changes to property taxes some items on April 6 agenda

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recovered

COLUMN: The other graph that shows B.C. can beat COVID-19

Is the curve being flattened? data on hospitalizations provides a crucial answer.

Here’s how to talk to people who aren’t taking physical distancing seriously

Approach the conversation with empathy says conflict expert

B.C. clears more acute hospital beds as COVID-19 case growth slows

Province holding about 40% of beds empty for peak still to come

As 500K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

Most Read