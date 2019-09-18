GTMHA launches ‘Bring a Friend to Hockey Day’

Greater Trail minor hockey looks for new recruits, register for ‘Bring a Friend to Hockey Day’

Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association (GTMHA) is kicking it’s season off with “Bring a Friend to Hockey Day” on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

GTMHA invites all minor hockey players to invite anyone who is new to the game, from ages five to nine, to come out for a “Free Skate” with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. The ice time for Initiation players (born 2013-14) is 9 a.m., while Sr. Novice age players (2010-12) goes at 9:45.

To register email: gtmhanovice@gmail.com or gtmhainitiation@gmail.com.

Hockey Canada is also looking forward to the upcoming season with many opportunities for new and returning players.

With athletes of all ages hitting the ice over the next few weeks, there are several exciting opportunities for skaters, parents and officials alike. This includes programs for age groups ranging from Timbits Initiation to Adult Rec programs, and development opportunities for coaches and officials.

“Starting a fresh hockey season is always exciting, no matter what capacity you’re experiencing it in,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and former Trail Jr. Smokies coach. “From experience, having a new season to focus on is wonderful, whether it be as a player, a coach or a parent. There are so many opportunities out there where we can come together and share the love for the sport.”

Through the season Hockey Canada provides players, parents and coaches with tools to help improve and elevate their game, starting with tips for evaluations, resources like Tom’s Talks, the Hockey Canada Network, and Hockey Canada Skills Academies across the country.

These resources are created with the athletes’ best interest in mind and makes it easier on coaches and parents to help create an atmosphere of fun and learning for athletes of all ages.

Novice hockey moves to half-ice

With the new season, minor hockey associations across the country are embracing the move to half-ice hockey in their Novice programs. When the change was introduced in 2018, many regions embraced it for the 2018-19 season, and experienced first-hand how it helps the development of novice-aged players.

“We’re tremendously excited to see players across the country experience the benefits of half-ice novice hockey,” said Renney. “The focus is about making hockey ‘more’ for these kids. They get more puck touches, more scoring chances, and ultimately, they have more fun.”

The program, which is now mandatory across Canada, offers Novice-aged kids a better chance at development, while increasing the fun they have while on-ice. Half-ice hockey has proven to provide kids more puck-touches, more passing and better development in tight spaces.

For more information on Hockey Canada, or Hockey Canada’s programs, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, and for more information on half-ice hockey, visit HockeyCanada.ca/Novice.

Previous story
Sutter nets a pair, Canucks double Oilers 4-2

Just Posted

GTMHA launches ‘Bring a Friend to Hockey Day’

Greater Trail minor hockey looks for new recruits, register for ‘Bring a Friend to Hockey Day’

Trail Transit drivers to get more security

Full driver doors coming for 12 public transit buses

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email editor@trailtimes.ca

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with readers, email editor@trailtimes.ca

‘Two passengers,’ no driver in van detained by Trail police

Trail police detain van on Friday night, leads to 2 court dates

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Most Read