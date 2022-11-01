GTMHA U18 Smokies on home ice

The GTMHA U18 Smoke Eaters roll over Creston, fall to Invermere in thilling back and forth match up

The U18 Greater Trail Smoke Eaters split their games this weekend skating to an 11-2 victory over Creston U18 Thunder Cats on Saturday before falling to Invermere 7-5 in an exciting match up on Sunday.

Trail came back from a 4-1 deficit to take a 5-4 lead, but Invermere rallied scoring the game winner with 1:27 left to play, and an empty netter to ice it.

The U18 Smoke Eaters are back in action again this weekend with games vs West Kelowna in Trail at the Memorial Centre at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Beaver Valley Arena.