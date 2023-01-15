Hawks shut out Rebels, fall in OT to Border Bruins

Nitehawks goalie leads in goals against and points for in shut out victory over Castlegar Rebels

Nitehawks goalie Connor Stojan tallied two points and earned the shut out in a 3-0 victory over Castlegar Rebels. Photo: Steve Piccolo

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks goalie had a game for the record and trivia books on Friday.

Hawks puckstopper Connor Stojan did what likely no other KIJHL or Junior goalie has done; he made 37 saves in a 3-0 shut out win over the Castlegar Rebels in Castlegar, and also led the team in scoring, assisting on two of the three Beaver Valley goals.

Nitehawks forward Ollie Clement scored what proved the game winner at 6:04 of the first period with assists to Timothy Jozsa and Ethan Grishin for a 1-0 lead over the Rebels.

Trail product Jake Maniago then notched his first goal as a Nitehawk, scoring 2:59 into the second period on a setup from Cooper Ross and Stojan. The Hawks goalie then set up Brady Martini as the Trail product sealed the victory with an empty net goal, his first as a Hawk, with 56 seconds left for the 3-0 victory.

With the win, the Nitehawks earned three-of-four points on the weekend, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday at home.

Border Bruins forward Chad Bates tallied the game winner with one second left on the clock in the 3-on-3 overtime.

The Grand Forks victory comes on the heels of a 5-1 win over the Nelson Leafs on Friday, and puts the Murdoch division leading Bruins, 21-10-1-1, five points ahead of the second place Nitehawks, 18-12-1-2.

Stojan was back between the pipes in a torrid but scoreless first period pace, with both goalies facing 16 shots.

Beaver Valley carried the play in the middle frame, and Clement notched his eighth of the season on an unassisted effort at 6:07 for a 1-0 lead.

The Border Bruins replied early in the third. Spencer Horning scored 45 seconds in and Theo Naidu made it 2-1 Grand Forks at the two minute mark.

Beaver Valley pressured and defenceman Lucas Gartner converted a set up from Ethan Smyth and Boris Hristov to tie it at 2-2 with 4:22 remaining in regulation.

The Nitehawks had a golden opportunity to tie it when Hristov was awarded a penalty shot in the overtime period, but goalie Ewan Soutar came up big for the Bruins.

B.V. outshot Grand Forks 46-37, were 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Beaver Valley is back in action on Friday, Jan. 20 when they host the North Okanagan Knights at 7 p.m.

The Hawks then welcome the Nelson Leafs to the Nest on Sunday for an afternoon tilt at 3 p.m.

Read: Shorthanded Nitehawks skate to OT win over Steam

City of TrailJunior B HockeyKIJHL