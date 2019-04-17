Heart and Soul TKD impressive at Kee’s tournament

Heart and Soul Tai Kwon Do claims over 20 medals at Kee’s Martial Arts Tournament

The Heart and Soul Tae Kwon Do Club competed at the Kee’s annual Martial Arts Tournament in Winfield earlier this month with impressive performances.

“The competition was pretty tough this year and despite that, everyone still did great,” said Heart and Soul Master Jakki van Hemert.

The tournament consisted of five disciplines and included High Kick, Flying Side Kick, Board Breaking, Sparring, and Poomse or forms, where athletes perform a series of moves that encompass direction, pattern, stance, and technique. Many competed in all the disciplines while others chose a smaller selection.

New to this year’s card was a special team component with a twist.

“We also participated in the team demo competition this year, which consists of self-defence moves, breaking, weapons, and traditional and creative patterns, done to music in a five-minute setting,” explained Master Jakki.

The results speak for themselves as the small contingent of 10 martial artists earned more than 20 medals at the prestigious event.

Results: Sierra Nish (blue belt) won gold in Poomse, and bronze in High Jump.

Frankie-J Rae-Langlois (yellow belt) earned a bronze In Poomse, and silver in Breaking.

Kallum Rae-Langlois (blue belt) took home bronze in High Jump.

Mason Weatherford (red belt) captured bronze in High Jump, silver in Breaking, and bronze in Team Demo

Marcus Aspell (red belt) – bronze in High Jump, bronze in Breaking, bronze in Team Demo

Kobe Wandler (1st Dan) – bronze in High Jump, silver in Breaking, bronze in Sparring and Team Demo.

Tim Johnson (brown belt) earned gold in High Jump and Sparring, Bronze in Team Demo and Poomse,

Bill Johnson (red belt) claimed silver in Sparring, bronze in Flying Side Kick and Team Demo

Frank Sweet (1st Dan) and Master Jakki Van Hemert (5th Dan) – Bronze in Team Demo.