Host/creator of ‘Sport Fishing on the Fly’ shares destination portal

Trail videographer Jordan Stobel films “Sport Fishing on the Fly” host Don Freschi fighting a rainbow on the Columbia River with the slopes of Red Mountain looming in the background. Freschi is launching ontheflyadventures.ca this coming week, a portal to many of Freschi’s ultimate fly-fishing experiences. Jim Bailey photo

If you’re looking for the ultimate fishing experience, Don Freschi will hook you up.

The Trail native has hit almost every hot spot there is on the Columbia River and the rest of the sport-fishing world and now he is ready to share his contacts and inside information on a new website set to launch next week.

Related read: A long run on the fly for Freschi

Related read: Trail man receives prestigious award

The creator/host of Sport Fishing on the Fly is set to unveil On the Fly Adventures (ontheflyadventures.ca), a website dedicated to helping anglers find the ultimate fishing experience – whether traveling first class or on a budget.

“On the Fly Adventures is a website that says, ‘Hey if you want to experience the adventures that we’ve been on, on Sport Fishing on the Fly (SFOTF), go to ontheflyadventures.ca and book your trip, and we will take you to those locations, we’ll hook you up with the right group,’” said Freschi.

On the Fly Adventures (OTFA) will direct anglers to the finest destinations, guides, and accommodators that Freschi has contacted through his 35 years experience fishing around the world.

“They’re all guys, local guides that we’ve all used here and in the East Kootenay, Belize, Cuba up in the Skeena -everywhere. Everywhere we’ve been, we’ve hooked up with great people, the hotels and everything … the Josie, the Best Western, the Prestige Hotels, everyone that wanted to be involved.”

Promoting locally is on top of the list for Don and his brother and co-host Dale Freschi. OTFA highlights a number of BC trips including the ‘Columbia River Adventure’, the ‘Kootenays’, the ‘Golden Experience’, and ‘Rugged Point Lodge’ in Kyuquot, BC.

Freschi has also been a supporter of the Greater Trail Community Futures initiative to promote fishing on the Columbia River through the website, wesportfish.com.

“For us to bring people here, that’s what we’ve been striving for forever, and now that we have wesportfish.com to show the resource and a website where people can book it all, I think we’re starting to build it … It’s a great resource and both of them go hand-in-hand.”

Sport Fishing on the Fly kicks off its 25th season this year and is broadcast on the World Fishing Network (WFN) and CHEK TV. As one of the longest running shows on WFN, SFOTF’s longevity is testament to its quality and appeal among hardcore fly fishers and novice anglers alike, as well as the hard work of its hosts and creator.

“We just wanted to fish for free,” said Freschi. “We accomplished that, and now it’s just a great hobby, lifestyle kind of sport and takes my mind off other business so it’s perfect.”

The production has lasted because the Freschis keeps it simple. Often it is just Don and Dale taking turns on the camera, at others, local videographer Jordan Strobel comes aboard to shoot the brothers with guides or special guests, producing a visual feast, with knowledgeable hosts, fighting fish, mind-reeling scenery, and birds-eye-view drone footage.

Freschi’s show has emerged as one of the best on WFN, highlighting bucket-list fishing destinations, while also taking viewers to lesser known areas, often off the beaten track, but always showcasing incredible fly fishing. SFOTF is also instructive with a popular fly-tying segment and loads of tips for the avid fly fisher that can also be accessed on the website, sfotf.ca.

With the launch of OTFA this week, anyone can follow in Don’s footsteps … go to ontheflyadventures.ca, or visit sfotf.ca and wesportfish.com for more information.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter