Trail videographer Jordan Stobel films “Sport Fishing on the Fly” host Don Freschi fighting a rainbow on the Columbia River with the slopes of Red Mountain looming in the background. Freschi is launching ontheflyadventures.ca this coming week, a portal to many of Freschi’s ultimate fly-fishing experiences. Jim Bailey photo

Host/creator of ‘Sport Fishing on the Fly’ shares destination portal

‘Sport Fishing on the Fly’ host Don Freschi hooks people up with the ultimate fly-fishing experience

If you’re looking for the ultimate fishing experience, Don Freschi will hook you up.

The Trail native has hit almost every hot spot there is on the Columbia River and the rest of the sport-fishing world and now he is ready to share his contacts and inside information on a new website set to launch next week.

Related read: A long run on the fly for Freschi

Related read: Trail man receives prestigious award

The creator/host of Sport Fishing on the Fly is set to unveil On the Fly Adventures (ontheflyadventures.ca), a website dedicated to helping anglers find the ultimate fishing experience – whether traveling first class or on a budget.

“On the Fly Adventures is a website that says, ‘Hey if you want to experience the adventures that we’ve been on, on Sport Fishing on the Fly (SFOTF), go to ontheflyadventures.ca and book your trip, and we will take you to those locations, we’ll hook you up with the right group,’” said Freschi.

On the Fly Adventures (OTFA) will direct anglers to the finest destinations, guides, and accommodators that Freschi has contacted through his 35 years experience fishing around the world.

“They’re all guys, local guides that we’ve all used here and in the East Kootenay, Belize, Cuba up in the Skeena -everywhere. Everywhere we’ve been, we’ve hooked up with great people, the hotels and everything … the Josie, the Best Western, the Prestige Hotels, everyone that wanted to be involved.”

Promoting locally is on top of the list for Don and his brother and co-host Dale Freschi. OTFA highlights a number of BC trips including the ‘Columbia River Adventure’, the ‘Kootenays’, the ‘Golden Experience’, and ‘Rugged Point Lodge’ in Kyuquot, BC.

Freschi has also been a supporter of the Greater Trail Community Futures initiative to promote fishing on the Columbia River through the website, wesportfish.com.

“For us to bring people here, that’s what we’ve been striving for forever, and now that we have wesportfish.com to show the resource and a website where people can book it all, I think we’re starting to build it … It’s a great resource and both of them go hand-in-hand.”

Sport Fishing on the Fly kicks off its 25th season this year and is broadcast on the World Fishing Network (WFN) and CHEK TV. As one of the longest running shows on WFN, SFOTF’s longevity is testament to its quality and appeal among hardcore fly fishers and novice anglers alike, as well as the hard work of its hosts and creator.

“We just wanted to fish for free,” said Freschi. “We accomplished that, and now it’s just a great hobby, lifestyle kind of sport and takes my mind off other business so it’s perfect.”

The production has lasted because the Freschis keeps it simple. Often it is just Don and Dale taking turns on the camera, at others, local videographer Jordan Strobel comes aboard to shoot the brothers with guides or special guests, producing a visual feast, with knowledgeable hosts, fighting fish, mind-reeling scenery, and birds-eye-view drone footage.

Freschi’s show has emerged as one of the best on WFN, highlighting bucket-list fishing destinations, while also taking viewers to lesser known areas, often off the beaten track, but always showcasing incredible fly fishing. SFOTF is also instructive with a popular fly-tying segment and loads of tips for the avid fly fisher that can also be accessed on the website, sfotf.ca.

With the launch of OTFA this week, anyone can follow in Don’s footsteps … go to ontheflyadventures.ca, or visit sfotf.ca and wesportfish.com for more information.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Birchbank Retirees roll the dice
Next story
Christine Sinclair scores goal No. 182, but Canada loses 2-1 to Dutch at World Cup

Just Posted

Host/creator of ‘Sport Fishing on the Fly’ shares destination portal

‘Sport Fishing on the Fly’ host Don Freschi hooks people up with the ultimate fly-fishing experience

Nakusp bust finds drugs, guns, stolen property

Woman released on promise to appear in court in October.

Kootenay Métis Nation director attends Crown Summit

Marilyn Fayant Taylor was part of the MNBC panel that met in Ottawa

All welcome to Indigenous Peoples Day in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 20 to June 26

“It’s a Big Deal!” former Crowe grad speaking at convocation

Dina Del Bucchia graduated from the Trail high school in 1997

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

Most Read