Hunt signs two-way deal with Coyotes

Nelson product Dryden Hunt is heading to the desert after a deal sent rights to Arizona Coyotes

Dryden Hunt

Dryden Hunt

Former BC Major Midget Kootenay Ice forward Dryden Hunt signed with the Arizona Coyotes last week.

The Nelson product inked a one-year, two-way deal worth $700,000 if assigned to the NHL team. He’ll earn $250,000 annually if assigned to Arizona’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

Hunt, 24, suited up in 21 games for the Florida Panthers last season and recorded four assists. In 35 contests for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, he scored 13 goals and 29 points.

Hunt expressed his appreciation to the Florida organization on Twitter Tuesday, and is excited to be going to the desert.

“Lots of fun and memorable times the last couple years with the @FlaPanthers organization and I couldn’t be more appreciative for the opportunity. With that being said I’m looking forward to a new adventure with the @ArizonaCoyotes.”

The undrafted forward had a stellar junior career, culminating in a WHL Player of the Year honour with the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2015-16. Hunt scored 58 goals and 116 points in 72 games to lead the league in goals that year, and was second in overall points, finishing four points behind Adam Brooks of the Regina Pats.

