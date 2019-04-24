The J. L. Crowe Hawks Ally Schroder slides under the tag at second base as the local high school team beat the L.V. Rogers Bombers from Nelson on Tuesday at Butler Park.

J. L. Crowe Hawks baseball team hosts annual tournament

The J. L. Crowe Hawks host three teams this week in their fourth annual tournament at Butler Park

The J. L. Crowe Hawks baseball team hosts what is becoming its annual tournament this week at Butler Park.

The secondary-school team is made up of players from Grades 8 to 12 and is coached by Darren Miracle.

The Trail native rebooted the program in January, 2016, and, with the help of Crowe teachers, the Hawks formed both a junior varsity and varsity team. It will be the fourth straight season for the Tournament, and the Hawks will look to repeat their success from the inaugural event when it went undefeated, beating Mt. Boucherie 4-3 in a dramatic final.

Related read: J. L. Crowe Hawks baseball team finds silver lining in Cranbrook

Crowe, historically, has fielded formidable baseball teams with the likes of former college and pro players Jason Bay, Chris Kissock, Matt Mason, Kareem Johnson, and Todd Thompson playing on the last Crowe teams in the 1990s.

Miracle’s purpose from the start was to give local students the opportunity to keep playing baseball, and, most important, to enjoy the experience.

“The biggest thing is keeping kids more interested in ball,” he said. “We have trouble getting 16 and over to keep playing, well this is perfect to keep them playing. Give them a high-school league, give them somewhere to play, then they have the XBL in Trail (in summer). So it’s really good.”

The early January start in the Crowe gym and Field House jump starts the baseball season for a number of young players looking to play in the Trail Youth Baseball program and with the Junior and Senior Orioles.

The tournament will showcase a set of exhibition games on Thursday with Cranbrook playing Nelson at 4 p.m., followed by Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie taking on Cranbrook at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Hawks open with a game against Cranbrook at 10 a.m. However, Cranbrook is committed to play elsewhere on the weekend, so a mini-tournament will then commence among the remaining three teams.

The Hawks will play Kelowna at 2 p.m. Friday, with Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Bombers taking on Mt. Boucherie at 4:30 p.m. The final game of the day goes between J. L. Crowe and Mt. Boucherie at 7 p.m. at Butler

The second- and third-place teams play a semifinal match at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner taking on the top team in the final at noon.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raptors off to 2nd round after 115-96 win over Magic
Next story
Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

Just Posted

Trail RCMP report on dog bite injury, alcohol-related calls

Greater Trail RCMP report on a dog bite injury and two alcohol-related calls

First response calls down in Greater Trail, vehicle fires and hazmat calls surge

Fire Chief Dan Derby released 2018 stats at a recent East End Services meeting

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Lead levels down in Trail, air quality up

Fall lead testing results revealed at THEC’s April 17 meeting at Trail City Hall

Birchbank Retirees hit the fairways

The first Masters Tournament was held at Birchbank Golf Course earlier this month

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Most Read