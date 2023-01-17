Join in the fun, sign up for Rossland bonspiel

The one-day ‘Spiel is part of the Rossland Winter Carnival festivities, with a ‘Throw’ Back 80’s theme

The Rossland Curling Society is inviting participants to sign up for its 80’s themed ‘Throw’ Back Curling Bonspiel on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Rossland Arena. Photo: submitted

The Rossland Curling Society is celebrating the Winter Carnival with an event of their own.

The club is having an 80’s themed “Throw” Back Bonspiel on Sunday, Jan. 29 and invites all comers whether seasoned curlers or the uninitiated.

“This one day fun and open bonspiel will form part of the Rossland Winter Carnival festivities, and is open to anyone, even if you are not part of a team yet,” said organizer Frank Conradie.

Anyone can register as an individual or as a team, and the $40/person includes three, four-end games, breakfast, lunch and a light dinner.

The fun event will also feature a plethora of superb prizes, particularly for those who get in the spirit of the event … and vie for the best dressed prize.

“The focus will be on having fun in an inviting and friendly environment,” added Conradie. “Come and meet some great people.”

Registration is required, and the deadline for registering is Friday, Jan. 20. To register email events@rosslandcurling.org.

