Jumpstart supports J. L. Crowe baseball team

Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund helped out the J. L. Crowe baseball team with a $7,500 grant. From left: Darren Mailey, Owen Dickson, Stephen Mailey, Jake Maniago, and Brayden DeWitt.

The J. L. Crowe Hawks baseball program is the fortunate recipient of a $7,500 grant from the Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund.

The Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund was launched in September 2020 as a response to the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on sports across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation made an $8M commitment to support minor league sports and recreation, and provided about 700 organizations with funds to the end of 2020.

In 2021, Canadian Tire gave $12M to the Sport Relief Fund in recognition of the financial support organizations will need to get back to sport and play as the country emerges from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We are excited to share that the J. L. Crowe Hawks baseball team has been selected by Canadian Tire Jumpstart to receive a grant from their sports relief fund,” said Hawks coach Stephen Mailey. “The fund helps community sports organizations like ours continue to provide access to sport and play for Canadian kids.”

For Mailey, access to the Sport Relief Fund will help the Greater Trail high-school team get back on track.

“This grant will go a long way towards helping us to update our training facility and equipment to make baseball accessible to more kids in a safe and efficient manner,” said Mailey.

A study undertaken by the Jumpstart program and Ipsos clearly reveals that Canada’s recreational sport ecosystem is in dire need of support with one-third of sports organizations either bankrupt or approaching bankruptcy.

The report also reveals that 52 per cent of the community sport organizations not permanently closed are concerned about a closure in 2021, and 81 per cent not closed are worried about their capacity to offer programming.

According to the study, the majority of parents say their kids are feeling isolated and lonely and are finding it hard to reduce stress and anxiety, and 69 per cent say that their kids are already showing signs of being less physically fit.

A full 87 per cent say they are very much looking forward to return of sports and recreational play.

Thanks to the funding, the restart of the J. L. Crowe baseball bodes well for the players and the program, and Mailey encourages every team or organization to take advantage of the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Sports Relief Fund.

The Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund offers assistance in two funding streams: Operational Support and Programming Support. Organizations can access Sport Relief Fund grants through an application process with a deadline of Aug. 1.

Jumpstart grants are also offered as Individual Child Grants, Community Development Grants, and through a Para Sport Fund.

For more info go to jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

