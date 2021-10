Kayakers from Trail, Castlegar, Nelson and Rossland ride white water near Rock Island

The Columbia River is running low after a long hot summer, perfect conditions for white water fanatics.

This past weekend, photographer Jen Small captured stunning photos of kayakers from Trail, Rossland, Castlegar, and Nelson, as they convened below Rock Island just south of Trail for a day of white-water kayaking.

When conditions are right, Rock Island is a popular spot, and has seen not only kayakers but surfboarders ride the waves created by the rocky outcroppings and fast flowing river.

City of Trailkayaking