KBRH Health Foundation cancels Golf Classic

Golf classic may not be teeing off but Trail residents can still donate to KBRH Health Foundation

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s annual golf tournament and fundraiser is another unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular annual golf classic, scheduled for July 17 this year, has been a significant contributor to the KBRH Health Foundation’s fundraising effort, but current circumstances left Health Foundation Director of Development, Lisa Pasin, little choice.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the Foundation has decided to cancel the 2020 Golf Classic event.

“As a Health Foundation, the safety of our community as a whole and that of our dedicated supporters remains a priority,” said Pasin in a release.

The Foundation, however, is asking for continued support from Trail residents and hopes they will turn their regular participation fee into a donation.

“Your donation to the Greatest Need Fund will support $150,000 of priority medical equipment and will ensure that front line medical staff have the resources they need to deliver the highest quality of care to every patient during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“We understand that your capacity to give may be somewhat reduced at this time. Any donation amount is appreciated.”

Go online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca for more information and to make a donation or call 250-364-3424.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early
Next story
Rock climbing group receives $30,000 grant to help purchase land in Castlegar

Just Posted

KBRH Health Foundation cancels Golf Classic

Golf classic may not be teeing off but Trail residents can still donate to KBRH Health Foundation

Coronavirus is a thief, but it can’t steal our souls

‘Echo pandemic’ will likely be seen in the ongoing effect on people’s mental health

Beaver Valley Scouters ‘Trash the Trash’ while physical distancing

International Scouts Trash the Trash Day was Saturday, May 2

Colours of Covid

PHOTOS: Staying occupied and having some fun in time of physical distancing

Rock climbing group receives $30,000 grant to help purchase land in Castlegar

The Association of West Kootenay Rock Climbers has been raising funds to buy Waterline for over year

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon could jeopardize vulnerable communities

Indigenous communities, longterm care homes could be at risk

Canadians who work on two cruise ships are being allowed off in U.S. ports

About 80,000 crew members remained on board ships off the U.S. coast after most passengers had disembarked

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Salary caps, trades are among the issues

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Most Read