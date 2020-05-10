KBRH Health Foundation cancels Golf Classic

Golf classic may not be teeing off but Trail residents can still donate to KBRH Health Foundation

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s annual golf tournament and fundraiser is another unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular annual golf classic, scheduled for July 17 this year, has been a significant contributor to the KBRH Health Foundation’s fundraising effort, but current circumstances left Health Foundation Director of Development, Lisa Pasin, little choice.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements, the Foundation has decided to cancel the 2020 Golf Classic event.

“As a Health Foundation, the safety of our community as a whole and that of our dedicated supporters remains a priority,” said Pasin in a release.

The Foundation, however, is asking for continued support from Trail residents and hopes they will turn their regular participation fee into a donation.

“Your donation to the Greatest Need Fund will support $150,000 of priority medical equipment and will ensure that front line medical staff have the resources they need to deliver the highest quality of care to every patient during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“We understand that your capacity to give may be somewhat reduced at this time. Any donation amount is appreciated.”

Go online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca for more information and to make a donation or call 250-364-3424.