Finals set for Trail Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball finals: Jr. Trail Red Sox vs Trail Blue Jays and the U13 Trail Red Sox vs Castlegar

Trail Youth Baseball League will showcase its Jr. league finals on Thursday at Butler Park. In Tuesday’s quarter-final match, The Trail Mariners trailed the Nelson Jr. Dodgers 8-7, but Mariners pitcher Ally Schroder shut down the Dodgers through the final three innings, and Steven Ross belted a two-run walk-off double in the final inning to give the Mariners a thrilling 9-8 victory. The M’s were right back on the field to play the semifinal against the league-leading Trail Red Sox. However, this time the Mariners couldn’t come back, with the Sox winning the game 8-3. The Red Sox now face the Trail Blue Jays who beat the Castlegar Badgers 12-4 in the other semifinal. The TYBL final goes on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Butler.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Youth Baseball finals: Jr. Trail Red Sox vs Trail Blue Jays and the U13 Trail Red Sox vs Castlegar

 

Previous story
Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

Just Posted

$53 million for Grand Forks flood recovery

Province, feds and city each chipping in

Kicker: Finals set for Trail Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball finals: Jr. Trail Red Sox vs Trail Blue Jays and the U13 Trail Red Sox vs Castlegar

Demolition day in downtown Trail

Teardown begins on Cedar Ave. building

Council awards contract to upgrade Trail jail cells

The city received notification from the RCMP detailing modifications in 2009

Bay and family celebrate induction into Hall of Fame

Trail native Jason Bay was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on June 15.

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Fundraiser for Sparwood cancer patient raises over $80k

“Friday was something I won’t ever forget,” said Sparwood’s Barry Marchi.

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Case of missing Kootenay teen still unsolved 50 years later

Phillip Porter, age 16, disappeared near his home in Kimberley on June 26, 1969

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Most Read