Finals set for Trail Youth Baseball

Trail Youth Baseball League will showcase its Jr. league finals on Thursday at Butler Park. In Tuesday’s quarter-final match, The Trail Mariners trailed the Nelson Jr. Dodgers 8-7, but Mariners pitcher Ally Schroder shut down the Dodgers through the final three innings, and Steven Ross belted a two-run walk-off double in the final inning to give the Mariners a thrilling 9-8 victory. The M’s were right back on the field to play the semifinal against the league-leading Trail Red Sox. However, this time the Mariners couldn’t come back, with the Sox winning the game 8-3. The Red Sox now face the Trail Blue Jays who beat the Castlegar Badgers 12-4 in the other semifinal. The TYBL final goes on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Butler.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Youth Baseball finals: Jr. Trail Red Sox vs Trail Blue Jays and the U13 Trail Red Sox vs Castlegar