KIJHL announces suspension of playoffs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs game is put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19

The KIJHL announced Thursday afternoon that the league will suspend play effective immediately.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs were poised to resume their best-of-seven Murdoch Division playoff tonight in Nelson at 7 p.m., but a notification from the head office put Game 3 on hold.

“The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has decided to indefinitely suspend ongoing playoff games due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said a release issued by Emanuel Sequeira, communications manager for the KIJHL. “The KIJHL has taken steps to communicate with B.C. Hockey, who is taking direction from health authorities. The health and safety of everyone involved in the league is our top priority.”

The announcement comes directly on the heels of the CHL announcing the suspension of play of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior League, and after the NHL suspended play earlier in the day.

No word has been heard on the BCHL yet, but Nitehawks GM says, they are expecting an announcement from Hockey Canada soon.

The Nitehawks trail the Leafs 2-0 in the series, and hope to resume play as soon as the health of all involved is secure.

When the KIJHL has more information with regards to its playoffs, the league will make an announcement.