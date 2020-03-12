KIJHL announces suspension of playoffs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs game is put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19

The KIJHL announced Thursday afternoon that the league will suspend play effective immediately.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs were poised to resume their best-of-seven Murdoch Division playoff tonight in Nelson at 7 p.m., but a notification from the head office put Game 3 on hold.

“The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has decided to indefinitely suspend ongoing playoff games due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said a release issued by Emanuel Sequeira, communications manager for the KIJHL. “The KIJHL has taken steps to communicate with B.C. Hockey, who is taking direction from health authorities. The health and safety of everyone involved in the league is our top priority.”

The announcement comes directly on the heels of the CHL announcing the suspension of play of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior League, and after the NHL suspended play earlier in the day.

No word has been heard on the BCHL yet, but Nitehawks GM says, they are expecting an announcement from Hockey Canada soon.

The Nitehawks trail the Leafs 2-0 in the series, and hope to resume play as soon as the health of all involved is secure.

When the KIJHL has more information with regards to its playoffs, the league will make an announcement.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID virus infecting sport and life
Next story
COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question, KIJHL suspends games

Just Posted

KIJHL announces suspension of playoffs

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs game is put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19

MP Richard Cannings in self-isolation after attending Toronto mining conference

He is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau taking similar precautions

Disaster planning session held in Trail

Goal of the day-long session was to begin developing strategies and plans

A night of poetry in Trail, Friday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area from March 12 to March 18

Coronavirus spread prompts Selkirk College letter to students

‘We can’t stop COVID-19, all we can do is plan to deal with it.’

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Events with more than 250 people should be cancelled, Adrian Dix says

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Nelson woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Most Read