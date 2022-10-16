KIJHL: Beaver Valley Nitehawks earn road split vs Bruins and Leafs

The Nelson Leafs exploded for five goals in the third period on their way to an 8-2 win over Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks earned a split on the road against Murdoch Division rivals on the weekend.

In a close, high paced match-up, the Nitehawks managed to outlast the Border Bruins on Friday, before enduring an 8-2 blowout against the Leafs on Saturday in Nelson.

Veteran forward Austin McKenzie scored with 3:57 left in the third period to lift Beaver Valley to a 2-1 victory over the Border Bruins in Grand Forks.

The weekend split leaves the Nitehawks atop the Murdoch Division with a 5-3-0-1 record, just a point up on Nelson at 4-2-1-1.

After a scoreless first period, Hawks forward Beau Manegre notched his first of the season, finishing a set up from Ollie Clement at 11:15 of the second period to give B.V. a 1-0 lead. The goal is Manegre’s first of the season, to go along with eight assists, tied for second overall in team scoring.

Grand Forks replied before the period was out, when Jonah Smith beat Nitehawks netminder Connor Stojan with 2:46 remaining in the middle frame.

A back and forth third period, saw both goalies make big saves to preserve the tie, until McKenzie fired in the game winner late in the period on assists from Boris Hristov and Gabriel Chanut.

The Nitehawks outshot the Border Bruins 40-38, and were 0-for-3 on the power play and penalty kill.

On Saturday, the Nitehawks were trailing the Leafs 3-1 after two periods, but a five-goal third period launched the Leafs to an 8-2 victory.

Owen McFarlane’s goal midway through the first period proved the game winner, as the Leafs took a 2-0 lead into period two.

A power play goal from Johnny Carmichael put the Leafs up 3-0 at 8:33, but a goal from Hawks forward Joel Smyth narrowed the lead to two heading into the final frame.

Marko Pavlovic made it 4-1 home team, before Nathan Dominici notched his sixth of the season to cut the lead in half.

But four unanswered goals, three in a 90 second span, from Joe Davidson, Ryan Quast and a pair from Lucas Byrne sealed the deal for Nelson.

Nelson outshot B.V. 41-28, and went 2-for-2 on the power play, while B.V. was 1-for-4.

The Nitehawks last home game was on Oct. 1 and have since been road warriors. The Hawks have played five straight on the road, winning three of those and losing one in a shootout for seven out of 10 points.

That will continue, as Beaver Valley next travels to Kimberley to play the Dynamiters on Saturday, Oct. 22 before returning home on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a tilt against the Castlegar Rebels at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena in Fruitvale.

Read: Beaver Valley Nitehawks pick up 5-of-6 points on road

City of TrailJunior B HockeyKIJHLNelson Leafs