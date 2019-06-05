The KIJHL is interested in returning a franchise to Cranbrook, but no takers yet.

KIJHL interested in Cranbrook presence

Despite KIJHL interest in returning the Colts to Cranbrook, no applications were pending at deadline

A regional junior hockey league says there is interest in a franchise based out of Cranbrook.

Larry Martel, the president of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), said Cranbrook would be a “perfect fit” for the league, as the area could facilitate rivalries with communities such as Kimberley, Fernie, Creston, Golden and Invermere.

Martel says he knows there is Junior A interest with the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) but doubted the financial viability of a Jr. A operation.

“Group(s) are also looking at the possibility of a Junior A team,” Martel said, in an emailed statement. “But getting a team located there was going to be expensive to operate and AJHL isn’t interested in locating a team in BC.”

He touted the history of the KIJHL in Cranbrook and the run that the former Colts franchise had in the 1980s. Starting in 1981, the Colts won six league championships in a row, and four Cyclone Taylor Cups as the province’s top Jr. B team.

“Their run through the 80’s was amazing,” Martel said. “It would be nice to see KI hockey back in Cranbrook. Many local minor hockey players would be given a chance to stay at home and start their junior hockey careers there.”

Martel says the KIJHL did not receive an application for a franchise in Cranbrook. Any applications for league expansion or franchise relocation require an ownership group that has an approved arena lease agreement.

The KIJHL deadline for franchise relocation was May 31.

In Cranbrook’s case, the city is still bound under contract with the Winnipeg Ice, a Western Hockey League franchise that holds the lease after relocating from Cranbrook at the end of the season.

Both the city and the Winnipeg Ice have been tight-lipped about the status of lease agreement, which doesn’t expire until 2023.

Formerly the Kootenay Ice, the WHL franchise had a 21-year run in the Key City after relocating from Edmonton in 1998.

Martel noted that the KIJHL currently has 20 teams — 14 society or community-run teams, with six privately owned franchises. Moving up to 21 teams would allow for a scheduling change and a new divisional set up.

Martel said the league turned down two ‘very strong’ expansion applications two years ago that would have put franchises in Williams Lake and Quesnel. The applications were denied simply because the KIJHL was undertaking a new governance model review and that the two communities could reapply once a proper financial study analyzes league expansion to the Caribou region.

The KIJHL has its annual general meeting on June 8 in Sun Peaks, where league representatives will vote on how the new administration looks, which is moving from a volunteer effort to paid executive.

Previous story
Smoke Eaters Delta camp raises expectations

Just Posted

City of Trail employee recognized

Travis Drake presented with award from Recreatonal Facilities Association of B.C.

KIJHL interested in Cranbrook presence

Despite KIJHL interest in returning the Colts to Cranbrook, no applications were pending at deadline

Trail RCMP nab another impaired driver

Driver gets 90-day driving prohibition and vehicle impounded for 30 days

Small fires pop up around Kootenays

Fire danger is still low to moderate in most of the southeast Interior

Bear put down in West Trail

Communal bear-proof garbage bin in Glenmerry, another coming to Sunningdale

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Man runs B.C.’s Highway of Tears to spread message of hope

Adam Prytula travelled from Prince George to Prince Rupert on foot in three weeks

Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Accordion player banned from playing in Vancouver Island town

Accordions ‘make too much noise’ according to Town official

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday

BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Most Read