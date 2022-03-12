KIJHL: Leafs come back to eliminate Nitehawks in Game 6

The Nelson Leafs win the Neil Murdoch Div. title with 4-3 victory over Beaver Valley Nitehawks

There will be no Game 7 for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Nelson Leafs fought back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Nitehawks in the Nest, 4-3, on Friday.

With the victory the Leafs win the best-of-seven Neil Murdoch Division title 4-2 and will play Kimberley Dynamiters in the Kootenay Conference final starting on Tuesday, Mar. 15.

After tallying the 2-1 winner in Game 5, Nelson forward Bennett Anklewich scored the game winning goal for the second consecutive night. A bad bounce came off the back wall and onto his stick and Anklewich slipped it by a surprised Nitehawks goalie, Kevin Engman, for a 4-3 lead with 6:37 remaining in the third period.

After a fast-paced scoreless first period, Beaver Valley’s Joel Smyth opened the scoring 13 seconds into the second period. The Hawks worked the puck to the net off the faceoff, and Hunter Burgeson slipped the puck to Smyth in front who chipped it by Leafs goalie Tenzin Mint.

Burgeson made it 2-0 on a setup from Hayden Stocks amidst a flurry in front of the Nelson net. The Airdrie native slipped the puck past the pad of Mint at 2:45 for his fifth of the playoff.

Fruitvale native Austin McKenzie made it 3-0 two minutes later on an innocent shot from the goal line, that somehow made its way past the Nelson goalie and into the net.

Anklewich started the comeback, scoring his first of the night at 8:10 to cut the lead to 3-1 and Johnny Carmichael scored a power-play goal banging in a rebound off Engman to cut the lead to one at 8:59 of the middle frame.

Carmichael then notched his fifth of the playoffs, tying the game at three, 11:31 into the third period.

The Nitehawks generated a few good scoring opportunities in the late going, but Mint would not be beat. B.V. pulled their goalie in the final minute but to no avail.

The Nitehawks outshot the Leafs 36-35 and were 0-for-2 on the power play, while Nelson went 1-for-3.

In the Eddie Mountain Division final the Dynamiters defeated the Columbia Valley Rockies 6-2 in Game 6 Friday to win the series.

Nelson will travel to Kimberley Tuesday, Mar. 15 to open the best-of-seven Conference final at 8 p.m. PT.

