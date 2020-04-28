The Revelstoke Grizzlies played the Princeton Posse Nov. 8, 2019 with a final score of 2-2 after double overtime. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will be seeking financial assistance from the provincial and federal government in order to continue.

Due to the negative impacts the league’s 20 teams are facing from the COVID-19 pandemic, the league hopes to tap into the $500 million program announced by the federal government that was earmarked for arts, culture and sports organizations.

“Our league has been operating for more than 50 years and our teams make a huge impact in their communities, both on and off the ice,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois, in a news release. “The reality we’re facing now is that without some financial assistance from the government, that may not be able to continue. When it comes to quantifying the negative financial impact on our league and teams, it’s clear we’re feeling the effects in a number of different areas.”

In March, the eight teams still involved in the Teck Cup playoffs lost significant ticket sale revenue upon the cancellation of the remainder of the season. And all 20 clubs are now managing without anticipated proceeds from annual spring tryout camps.

Ryan Parent, general manager of the Revelstoke Grizzlies, said they lost 25 per cent of their annual operating budget.

READ MORE: A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

“When you put all of that together, the impact at the individual team level could very well be in the tens of thousands of dollars,” said Dubois. “And when you factor in all 20 teams in our league, it wouldn’t be a stretch to project an overall impact of a million dollars or more.”

The league consists of 13 community-owned teams and seven privately-owned clubs.

On top of the financial outlook, the league is also keeping close tabs on the latest information from Hockey Canada and the relevant health authorities to determine when its teams can get back to on-ice activities, the news release said.

“We’re hopeful that we can proceed with a full 2020/21 season beginning in September, but there are a number of hurdles to clear before we get to that point,” Dubois said. “We’re thinking positively, because we know everybody involved with our league wants to be back on the ice, but we’re also planning ahead in case the season is delayed, or the financial challenges put us in a spot where plans have to change on the fly.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KIJHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters name veteran Ozar team captain

Just Posted

Trail woman faces charges of drug possession, stolen property

With warmer weather on the way this trend of increased reports is expected to continue

Interior Health records second COVID-19 death

In B.C., 105 people have died from the contagious virus

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

Trail man arrested for punching gas station worker

The assault was reported Sunday night at 6 p.m.

Treaty talks continue through remote technology

Message from Kathy Eichenberger, B.C. executive director of the Columbia River Treaty team

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

Lotto Max ticket purchased by Salmon Arm man earns him $500,000 prize

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers

20,000 teachers set up for Zoom, print materials distributed

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Most Read