KIJHL: Revelstoke Grizzlies, Sicamous Eagles ground B.V. Nitehawks

Beaver Valley faces off against Kelowna Chiefs and Nelson Leafs this weekend

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks dropped a pair of road games to the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Sicamous Eagles on the weekend.

The Grizzlies shut out the Nitehawks 4-0 on Friday, and the Eagles soared to a 6-4 victory on Saturday in Sicamous.

Sicamous jumped out to a 2-1 first period lead, then after a scoreless second, a wild third period saw the teams go back and forth scoring seven times in the final 20 minutes.

Nitehawks forward Joel Smyth tied the game with a shorthanded goal three minutes into the final frame. But a pair of power play goals put the Eagles up 4-2.

Nitehawks forward Ollie Clement scored his second of the game on an unassisted effort at 7:22 to make it 4-3. Sicamous’ Noah Edstrom replied with his first of the season at 8:57 and second of the season on a power play five minutes later for a 6-3 lead.

Clement completed the hat trick with 6:06 to play, but that was as close as B.V. would get in the 6-4 loss.

Sicamous outshot the Nitehawks 31-25 and went 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Hawks went 0-for-3.

Beaver Valley has lost four straight games, and currently sits in third in the Neil Murdoch Division with a 9-8-0-2 record, 10 points behind the division leading Grand Forks Border Bruins at 14-6-1-1.

On Friday, the ice was tilted in the home team’s favour and Revelstoke dominated the Nitehawks from the opening face off on their way to a 4-0 victory.

The Grizzles went 2-for-13 on the power play, and outshot the Nitehawks 47-14. The Nitehawks were 0-for-4.

B.V. goalie Nathan Presley earned the game star for his 43-save performance, while Luke Aston was named second star for tallying a goal and an assist for the Grizzlies.

Beaver Valley returns home for a game against the Kelowna Chiefs on Friday, Nov. 25 at the B.V. Arena, before heading to Nelson for a match against the Leafs on Saturday. The puck drop is at 7 p.m.

