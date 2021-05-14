New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins

KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

The Grand Forks Border Bruins have been sold to a city doctor, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced Friday, May 14.

READ MORE: Bruins won’t play after Friday’s game against Nelson Leafs

READ MORE: Border Bruins advance to division final after knocking out Castlegar

“The team means a great deal for the community, so as somebody who’s immersed in the well-being of folks in town, I think this investment to make the on-ice product the best possible in Junior B is wonderful to be part of,” said new owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk.

Szynkaruk expressed interest in buying the team in March, when he made a special presentation to the Border Bruins Association, according to team spokesperson Kevin McKinnon. The sale was later approved by the league’s board of directors.

Szynkaruk said he plans to attract new talent to the Bruins through the team’s education program. The organization has committed to paying some post-secondary tuition for players, who will be expected to attend “at least one course at a university or nearby Selkirk College,” according to league spokesperson Emanuel Sequeira.

“We want to bring in the best players and people,” Szynkaruk explained.

“We want to develop them and move them through the pipeline, whether that’s going to the NCAA or Junior A. That’s the vision I’m setting forth.”

The team has developed several players who later made it into the NHL, including Ron Areshenekoff, Glen Merkosky, Rudy Poeschek, Craig Redmond, Sequeira said. The Border Bruins joined the KIJHL when the league was established in 1969.

The KIJHL suspended league play last November due to COVID-19 restrictions against long-distance travel and indoor sports.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyGrand Forks

Previous story
Hockey Canada announces players invited to try out for women’s Olympic team
Next story
West Kootenay Fishing Report: Spring fishing, the bite is on!!

Just Posted

Student-nurse Kendra Waterstreet administers the Pfizer vaccine to Litia Fleming at the Waneta Plaza vaccination clinic in the old Zellers buiding. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail vaccination clinic readies for adults age 40+

B.C.’s state of emergency is extended through the end of day on May 25

Kerry Reed
West Kootenay Fishing Report: Spring fishing, the bite is on!!

Anglers having great results on Kootenay Lake and Columbia River

New Border Bruins owner Dr. Mark Szynkaruk reps team colours with his young sons and wife Tracey. Photo courtesy of the Grand Forks Border Bruins
KIJHL’s Border Bruins sold to Grand Forks doctor

The league announced the sale Friday, May 14

For something a little different this week, Trail Blazers is featuring an historical image from the Kootenay Boundary. This rough and tumble photo shows the Forshaw Ranch near Phoenix, B.C, circa 1914. Photo Credit: Boundary Heritage Facebook Page (via Grand Forks Gazette)
Trail Blazers: Home, home on the range

Trail Blazers is a weekly historical feature

” … the carbon cycle is of absolute necessity to all life on earth.” writes Thorpe Watson. Photo: Nagy Arnold on Unsplash
Letter: Another important message for our teachers

Letter to the Editor from Thorpe Watson, Warfield

From the left: Laura Greaves, Kyle Whyte and Steve Bigelow rescued a poisoned eagle Sunday, May 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
West Kootenay residents, Conservation Service Officer save poisoned eagle

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside a hospital in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP/Channi Anand)
B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

The money will provide oxygen cylinders and ambulances for patients in communities grappling with the virus

Superintendent Aaron Paradis, community services officer with the Surrey RCMP, during a media availability about a recent drug bust in Port Coquitlam. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of pure fentanyl at B.C. drug lab

The evidence was seized at large, illicit drug manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth debates the province’s latest measure to control crime, March 10, 2021. The legislation allows police to impound vehicles used to transport weapons and further restricts sale of vehicle and body armour. (B.C. legislature video)
B.C. seeking ways to ‘name and shame’ gangsters, minister says

Mike Farnworth appeals to family members to talk to police

Jonathan Prest had to climb way up to the top of a dead red cedar tree to rescue a terrified cat, but he made it up and down successfully. (Facebook photos)
Tree cutter rescues cat stuck 100 feet up a dead and dried-out cedar

Jonathan Prest put himself in extreme peril to get a terrified cat out of a dangerous situation

Most Read