Beaver Valley Nitehawks give up three-goal lead, fall in OT to Kimberley Dynamiters.

Kimberley Dynamiters complete overtime comeback against Beaver Valley Nitehawks

For the third time in as many weeks, the B.V. Nitehawks blow three-goal lead, fall to Dynamiters

Three-goal leads have been the downfall of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of late.

For the second straight game and the third in three weeks, the Nitehawks squandered a 3-0 second-period lead and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday in Kimberley.

The Hawks led the Castlegar Rebels by three goals on Nov. 10, but the game ended in a 3-3 tie, and last weekend with coach Terry Jones looking for his 1,000th win at home against Grand Forks, the Bruins battled back from the same deficit to steal a 5-4 victory.

Versus Kimberley on Friday, the Hawks’ Morgan Peace and Ryan Crisalli put B.V. up 2-0 in the first period, and Jake Yuris scored at 14:59 of the second period for a 3-0 Nitehawks’ lead.

But the Nitros Brock Palmer drew Kimberley to within two, beating B.V. goalie Noah Decottignies with just 26 seconds to play in the middle frame.

Then, just 25 seconds into the third, Mitch Fargey converted a setup from Cam Russell and Chase Gedny to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Dynamiters and Nitehawks traded chances through the next 15 minutes, but it was the home team that scored with 4:31 to play to tie it and force the extra frame.

Halfway through the 4-on-4 first overtime period, Palmer scored his second of the night and ninth goal and 33rd point on the season to give the Dynamiters the win.

Kimberley outshot Beaver Valley 36 to 23 with both teams going 0-for-2 on the power play.

B.V. earned a point in the OT loss, and sit two points back of the 12-10-0-2 Spokane Braves in third place in the Neil Murdoch Division standings.

The Nitehawks are on the road again next week when the head to Revelstoke to take on the Grizzlies on Friday, and play the Chase Heat on Saturday.

Previous story
Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings
Next story
Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers edge Trail Smoke Eaters 1-0

The game started with a bang. Well, two bangs.

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Convoy to honour tow truck driver killed while working near Castlegar

Tow trucks and emergency vehicles will drive down Columbia Ave Saturday in memory of Wayne Kernachan

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

Trail crime fighter ready to get back on patrol

Zimmerman was the first to sign-up for the program back in 1998

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Park staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Most Read