Kimberley forward John Usselman sneaks one in on Nitehawks goalie Saran Virdee late in the first period on the way to a 6-1 win over Beaver Valley on Friday.

Kimberley Dynamiters explode for big win over B.V. Nitehawks

Shorthanded B.V. Nitehawks team suffers 6-1 loss to Kimberley Dynamiters

A shorthanded Beaver Valley Nitehawks team fell to the Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday in a 6-1 loss at the B.V. Arena.

Just when Morgan Peace and Marty Ingram returned to the Nitehawks line up, four more key players went down with injury.

The Hawks were missing defencemen Brock Wallace and Luke Woodrow and forwards Ethan Jang and Marcus McEachern in Friday’s match versus the league leading Dynamiters, and their absence took its toll.

B.V. skated with the Dynamiters through the first period, until John Usselman scored a power-play goal on a wrap around with 2:37 left to put Kimberley up 1-0.

Easton Jolie one-timed a carom off the back boards to beat Virdee top shelf at 14:19 of the second period, and 79 seconds later Cam Reid finished an odd-man rush with a snipe over the glove on Virdee for a 3-0 Nitros lead.

Usselman scored his second of the game and fifth as a Dynamiter at 15:35 and Beau Larson put Kimberley up 5-0 midway through the final frame.

B.V.’s Quaid Anderson beat Kimberley goalie Adam Andersen with 7:25 to play to break the shut out, and Cam Russell completed the scoring for Kimberley a minute later.

The physical and fast match up was the second meeting of the season for the two teams, with Kimberley winning a 4-3 game in overtime earlier this season.

Kimberley outshot B.V. 42-24 and went 1-for-4 on the power play while B.V. was 0-for-2.

The Nitehawks return to action next week for three games in three days weekend at home, starting with the Fernie Ghostriders Friday, the Grand Forks Border Bruins Saturday and the Spokane Braves on Sunday.

 

